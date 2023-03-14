Newborn Screening Market Size Worth US$ 1,467 Million by 2028 | CAGR of 7.5%
IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled, The global newborn screening market size reached US$ 956 Million in 2022.UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Newborn Screening Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global newborn screening market size reached US$ 956 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,467 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Newborn screening refers to the preventive healthcare program that identifies the risk of rare and severe medical conditions in babies. It is essential to test babies at birth to determine conditions, such as physical disabilities, brain damage, and other life-threatening diseases, which can affect their normal development. Newborn screening allows early intervention, which aids in the elimination and reduction of morbidity, mortality, and disability in affected newborns.
Newborn Screening Market Trends and Drivers:
The global newborn screening market is primarily driven by the growing neonatal population and the increasing instances of congenital diseases in newborns. Besides this, various organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), Center for Disease Control (CDC), and Healthy Newborn Network, are educating parents regarding the disorders and their diagnostic procedures. This helps prevent death in babies within the first month of their birth due to lack of skilled care and screening. Furthermore, governments in different countries are also funding programs introducing newborn screening and new treatment options, which is further expected to influence the market growth.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Product:
Instruments
Reagents
Breakup by Technology:
Tandem Mass Spectrometry
Pulse Oximetry
Enzyme Based Assay
DNA Assay
Electrophoresis
Others
Breakup by Test Type:
Dry Blood Spot Test
CCHD
Hearing Screen
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Baebies Inc.
Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.
Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH
Danaher Corporation
Masimo Corporation
Medtronic plc
Natus Medical Incorporated
Perkinelmer Inc.
RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Trivitron Healthcare
Waters Corporation.
