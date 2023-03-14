Hungarian Scientologists Celebrate Women's Day With the First Flowers of the Year

Scientologists in Hungary mark International Women’s Day by presenting women in their cities with spring flowers.

Flowers to express appreciation, respect and support for the rights of the women of their cities

In an initiative that has become a tradition, Scientology Churches and Missions of Hungary celebrate Women’s Day with spring flowers.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteers from the Scientology Church and Missions of Hungary marked Women’s Day, March 8, with a unique celebration. They handed out 1,500 spring flowers to express their appreciation, respect and support for the women of their city.

This day provides an opportunity to draw attention to the importance of women in today’s world, their contributions, and above all, their rights.

International Women’s Day is set aside to honor women’s achievements and as a call to action for accelerating women’s equality. These rights are something Scientologists hold dear. In fact, Scientology Churches sponsor chapters of United for Human Rights and its initiative for young people, Youth for Human Rights, to raise awareness and raise the bar on human rights for all.

Women have long been at the forefront of the movement to secure the rights of all people. Eleanor Roosevelt chaired the committee that drafted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which expresses the fundamental values shared by all members of the international community.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights begins with two articles stating:

* All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.

* Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration, without distinction of any kind, such as race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.

The Scientology Network features women dedicated to ensuring human rights are understood and applied by using the educational resources of the Church of Scientology-sponsored human rights campaign:

Mary Shuttleworth, president of United for Human Rights, has been recognized for promoting human rights education in more than 90 countries.

Cynthia Guerra, Youth for Human Rights Guatemala, leads a nationwide program to educate civilians, police and the military on human rights.

Simone Hsu transformed the understanding of human rights in Taiwan by raising awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Church of Scientology of Budapest is an Ideal Scientology Church, dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in July 2016. The Church is configured to serve its parishioners in their ascent to spiritual freedom and to serve as a resource for the entire community.

For more information, visit the website of the Church of Scientology Budapest (https://en.scientology-budapest.org/) or take a virtual tour of the Church with a video on the Scientology YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAtVnkYCwmc.

