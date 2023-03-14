Indigenous Film Made for the UN to be Previewed in Exclusive Advance Showing
Prior to the premiere at UNPFII, a preview will be made available through the G20 Interfaith Forum Anti-Racism Initiative, with a panel discussion to follow.
At creation, the Cheyenne people were tasked with protecting our loving Earth Mother.... We are living in the time of prophecy in terms of global warming and climate change.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Academy for Multicultural Cooperation, in conjunction with The Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples, has produced a film entitled “TIME OF PROPHECY, Walking in the Prayers of Our Ancestors.” The premiere of this 30-minute film is planned for the 22nd session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Peoples (UNPFII) on April 21, 2023. Prior to the premiere at UNPFII, an exclusive preview will be made available through the G20 Interfaith Forum Anti-Racism Initiative, with a panel discussion to follow.
— Dr. Henrietta Mann, Professor in Native American Studies
The film explores the indigenous perspective and experience in North America, sharing personal stories to unlock understanding surrounding how colonization severed the sacred connection between the people and the land, leading to today’s unprecedented global challenges. It also shares indigenous wisdom and hopeful solutions to heal Mother Earth for future generations.
Dr. Henrietta Mann, one of the speakers at the upcoming webinar, explained the meaning behind the film’s title:
“At creation, the Cheyenne people were tasked with protecting our loving Earth Mother,” Mann said. “They were also warned that she would be violated and burn. We are living in the time of prophecy in terms of global warming and climate change. However, as charged, first peoples continue to pray in their ceremonies for the renewal and continuity of Earth and all life.”
Chris Peters and Helene Gaddie, who will also speak at the webinar, spoke about the urgency and importance of the film’s theme:
“We are confronting a climate crisis like we have never seen before,” Peters said. “This situation calls for a major transformation of thought and action if we are to save our common mother —-the earth. The movie speaks to the urgent need to make significant changes in how we as human beings are living. The time for change is now, if not for us, then for our children.”
“As humans, we have responsibility to take care of Unci Maka (Mother Earth) to the best of our ability,” Gaddie said. “This film brings awareness to the health issues from environmental impacts we indigenous peoples face, and educates the impacts of climate change and its connection to colonization.”
The exclusive preview of the film and following discussion will take place on March 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Register for the free virtual showing at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7kXG4ykeQcuxay95o_nx4w
Speakers will include:
• Christopher Peters (Puhlik-lah/Karuk) -- President of the Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples with more than 50 years of experience in grassroots community organizing. He joined the Seventh Generation Fund in 1989 as a Senior Program Officer, and later became the Executive Director in 1990, and in 1999, he was appointed SGF’s President and CEO. His work is especially focused on climate change, sacred sites protection, and the renaissance of sacred knowledge and Earth Renewal ceremonies of Northern California Tribal Peoples. Chris is also the owner and Principal Consultant for Red Deer Consulting; an independent firm that provides identity based cultural advising, mentoring and capacity building services for tribal communities.
• Helene Gaddie (Oglala Lakota) - Helene Gaddie is Co-Founder and Director of Generations Indigenous Ways (GIW), an Informal Science Educational program that integrates Lakota Culture and Western Science, the goal of which is to create positive long-term impacts for the Lakota people by creating informal science educational opportunities. In 2020, Helene helped form a grassroots effort in response to the Covid-19 Pandemic, “Indigenous Response-Lakota Response to Covid-19”. From the Indigenous Response-Lakota Response to Covid 19, the Oglala Women’s Equity Movement (WEM) was formed to bring positive opportunities to improve life for the youth and help build a better future for the generations yet to be born. She is a lifelong learner of her Lakota ways and is a catalyst for community organizing and positive change for the future.
• Dr. Henrietta Mann (Tsetsehestaeste - Cheyenne) - Known as “The Woman Who Comes to Offer Prayer” or “Prayer Woman”, Dr. Henrietta Mann was Director/Professor in Native American Studies at the University of Montana, Missoula for 28 years. In 2000, she became the first to occupy the Katz Endowed Chair in Native American Studies at Montana State University, Bozeman where she is Professor Emerita, and was Special Assistant to the President from 2003-2016. She is the founding President of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribal College. She is the recipient of many academic and humanitarian awards and was recognized by Rolling Stone Magazine one of the ten leading professors in the nation. Dr. Mann continues to serve on boards at the national and international levels and has served as Elder-in-Residence at Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colorado, and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
• Audrey E. Kitagawa – Founder/President, International Academy for Multicultural Cooperation; Chair, G20 Interfaith Forum Anti-Racism Initiative
