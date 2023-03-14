Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Size to Hit US$ 24.1 billion by 2026 at 7.8% CAGR - AMR

Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market

The report includes an analysis of the regional & global GIS software market trends, key players, segments, types, and market growth strategies.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global GIS software market garnered $3.24 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $7.86 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

An increase in the need for upgrading operational efficiency and throughput boosts the demand for global GIS software. However, the availability of open-source alternatives for GIS software technology limits the growth of the GIS software market. On the contrary, the rise in demand for GIS software solutions in small & medium enterprises is expected to offer remunerative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the transportation and logistics segment held for nearly one-fifth of the total share in 2017, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2025. On the other hand, the agriculture segment is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the desktop GIS segment accounted for the highest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share. This segment is the most commonly utilized GIS solution and is equipped with all the basic functionalities of GIS, which enabled it to become the crucial driving factor for its growth. On the other hand, the other segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The report also provides an analysis of developer GIS, server GIS, and mobile GIS.

Based on region, North America accounted for more than one-third of the total market share in 2017 and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 14.44% from 2018 to 2025.

The leading market players discussed in the research include:

• Autodesk

• Trimble

• SuperMap

• Hexagon AB (Intergraph)

• ESRI

• Caliper

• Pitney Bowes

• General Electric Co.

• Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp)

• Bentley System

