Livetecs Reintroduces TimeLive, a Web-Based Timesheet Software Solution Designed for Businesses of All Sizes

The revamped online timesheet software is simple to use and hosts many powerful features, including tracking working hours, productivity, and expenses

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Livetecs – the Miami-based leading provider of web-based business products and custom software solutions – is proud to reintroduce TimeLive, an online timesheet software solution that makes it easier than ever before for businesses to manage both employees and projects effectively.

Designed for businesses of all sizes, TimeLive is simple to use and offers several powerful features. Unlike its competitors, time tracking software does more than just help businesses track staff time and expense; TimeLive is fully customizable and can include features like tracking project costs and employee time off. Among others, users are able to quickly generate comprehensive reports.

“When Livetecs team was creating this version of TimeLive, we started the process by getting feedback from our long-term customers and learning what they wanted most out of a web-based time tracking software solution,” said Shahzad Godil, CEO of Livetecs. “The result is more powerful than ever suite of tools that any business can use to manage projects and workflow. From overseeing costs to tracking time off, TimeLive does it all.”

To learn more about TimeLive or to try its Online Timesheet Software for a 30-day free trial, visit www.livetecs.com.

About Livetecs

Livetecs is a leading provider of web-based business products and custom software solutions for businesses of all sizes. Over its nearly decade of existence, Livetecs has provided integrated solutions to thousands of companies, helping them manage customers, employees, and projects alike.

