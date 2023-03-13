Sam Mandel, CEO of Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles, Recognized as a Top 10 Healthcare Entrepreneur to Watch in 2023
I love my team and couldn't have built KCLA into the premier clinic in our field without them. I'm dedicated to helping our patients heal, and I remain grateful to be able to do this work.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles proudly announces that Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer Sam Mandel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Healthcare Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2023.
Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles (KCLA) is dedicated to providing comprehensive mental health treatment and cutting-edge care that makes a difference in people's lives. Sam cofounded KCLA with his father, Dr. Steven L. Mandel, in 2014 and is currently the Chief Executive Officer. He oversees the nation's leading provider of Ketamine Infusion Therapy for treating depression, anxiety, PTSD, suicidality, and other mental health conditions.
In the 9+ years that Sam has led KCLA, they have provided more than 19,000 infusions with an 83% success rate. In the last six months alone, Sam has increased the size of his team by 50%, establishing one of the largest and most diverse groups of clinicians in the field. The team of 18 includes one anesthesiologist, two psychiatrists (double and triple-board-certified), two physician assistants, one psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, five nurses, and six administrative staff. He increased the physical size of the office by 40%, bringing KCLA's state-of-the-art facility to 5,000 square feet. Sam also increased the number of available treatment modalities, recently adding Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Medication Management.
Sam is pleased to announce that KCLA is now contracted with several insurance networks (Medicare, Optum, and MHN) and has agreements pending with several others. KCLA is significantly increasing access to care and addressing mental health disparities.
Many patients seek ketamine therapy as a last resort, so Sam and his team take their commitment to excellence seriously and are dedicated to the highest standards of care. "I'm honored to be recognized among an esteemed group of healthcare entrepreneurs and to be acknowledged for the important work that my team and I have been doing for more than nine years," said Sam Mandel when asked about this achievement. "I love my team and couldn't have built KCLA into the premier clinic in our field without them. I'm dedicated to helping our patients heal, and I remain grateful to be able to do this work."
As the clinic's CEO, Sam oversees all of KCLA's business operations, including strategic direction, patient satisfaction, human resources and employee retention, vendors, marketing, public relations, technology, legal, and finance. Sam and his father/partner, Dr. Steven L. Mandel, are thought leaders in this growing field, and the duo frequently speak at various psychedelics and mental health conferences. They also participate in a significant amount of media on the topics, including TV specials, podcasts, radio, print, and more. Sam's mission is to revolutionize mental health care through innovative, evidence-based solutions and change the mental health narrative. Thus far, he is well on his way.
