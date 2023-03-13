Hedonova Named Best Multi-Strategy Hedge Fund at Hedgeweek European Awards 2023

Hedonova is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Best Multi-Strategy Hedge Fund at the prestigious Hedgeweek European Awards 2023. The awards, which recognise excellence among fund managers and service providers in Europe across a wide range of categories, were presented at an exclusive ceremony and networking event at the Reform Club in London on March 9th, 2023.

Hedonova is a Paris-based hedge fund that specialises in multi-strategy investing across a range of asset classes and geographies. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that diversification is the key to delivering consistent returns, and it employs various strategies to achieve this goal. In addition to its investment expertise, Hedonova places a strong emphasis on risk management and portfolio construction. The firm's rigorous risk management framework allows it to identify and mitigate potential risks before they can impact the portfolio. In contrast, its portfolio construction process ensures that each position is appropriately sized and diversified.

Voting for the awards was conducted via an online poll of the entire Hedgeweek community, where participants were asked to choose among the shortlisted firms in each category. Pre-selection data for the awards was provided by Bloomberg, based on annualised returns over the 12 months from 30 September 2021 to 30 September 2022 by funds. The manager categories cover various investment strategies and fund types, encompassing the hedge fund, multi-manager, emerging manager, and liquid alternatives universes. The service provider categories span all the critical areas of the broader hedge fund industry ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Hedgeweek," said CEO Alexander Cavendish. "This award is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication, and we look forward to continuing to deliver outstanding results for our clients in the years to come. We are constantly seeking new sources of alpha and exploring innovative investment strategies to ensure that we remain at the forefront of the industry."

The Hedgeweek European Awards are one of the most prestigious events in the hedge fund industry calendar, and winning an award is a significant achievement.

