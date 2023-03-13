Invesque Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

TORONTO, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (the "Company") IVQ and IVQ will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 results on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, after markets close. A conference call to discuss those results will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, March 16 TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET DIAL IN NUMBER: Toronto: 647-794-4605 North American Toll Free: 1-888-204-4368 CONFERENCE ID: 8323836 WEBCAST: Available at http://www.invesque.com/company-presentations/ Please connect at least 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website following the call date. TAPED REPLAY: Toronto: 647-436-0148 North American Toll Free: 1-888-203-1112 Replay Entry Code: 8323836 Expiration of Replay: March 23, 2023

