Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for the Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Zoom Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LONDON, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (“Navigator”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announced today that it will release its results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 before markets open in New York, on Monday, March 20, 2023.

The next day, Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. E.D.T., the Company’s management team will host a Zoom conference call and slide presentation to discuss the financial results.

Zoom Conference Call Details

Participants should register for the conference call and slide presentation through the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Nr0RrRCYQg67exxUeqy5cw

Or join by phone: United States: +1 929 205 6099 United Kingdom: +44 330 088 5830

For a full list of US and international numbers available, please click on the link below:



International numbers

Webinar ID: 885 2239 5790

Passcode: 474409

The conference call and slide presentation will be available for replay on Navigator’s website (www.navigatorgas.com) under Key Dates and All Reports in the Investors Centre section.

About Us

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator’s fleet now consists of 54 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 23 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.



