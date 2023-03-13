Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop In Texarkana

March 13, 2023 | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Texarkana will co-host a Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Monday, March 20.



“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. Working alongside local leaders like those in Texarkana, we can ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed."



TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will join the workshop virtually to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation, the benefits of becoming certified, and answer any questions.



Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Texarkana's workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Texarkana will join 40 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.



Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to attend in person or online.



Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Texarkana

Monday, March 20

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

City Hall of Texarkana, Texas

2nd Floor, City Manager's Conference Room

220 Texas Blvd., Texarkana, TX 75501



For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/163449226148929/



To join virtually: https://bit.ly/TMO_MFT_Texarkana



Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program.

