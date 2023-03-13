Nike Says It Will End Sales of Kangaroo-Based Shoes

Nike's announcement should further propel efforts to save Australia's beloved marsupial from needless slaughter.

U.S. athletic brand changes policy to drop kangaroo-based shoes just days after Puma made a similar announcement

We are so pleased that Nike is shedding its skins made with kangaroos. We now hope that this announcement will prompt Australia to begin to shut down its ruthless commercial kangaroo-killing industry.” — Wayne Pacelle, president, Center for a Humane Economy