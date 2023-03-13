Renowned Smile Expert Dr. Husam Almunajed Returns to Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Husam Almunajed rejoins Haute Beauty Network as a smile expert representing the New York market.

Dr. Husam Almunajed is a highly skilled cosmetic and restorative dentist who has made a name for himself in creating beautiful and healthy smiles for his patients. With an undergraduate degree from Villanova University and a master's degree from Georgetown University, Dr. Almunajed continued his education at the University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine, where he completed his dental degree and a 2-year residency focused on comprehensive dental care.

With over 20 years of experience, Dr. Almunajed founded Empire Dental Aesthetics, a state-of-the-art practice located in Manhattan, New York, specializing in cosmetic and comprehensive dentistry. Dr. Almunajed's commitment to providing personalized care to his patients has helped to establish the practice as a welcoming and non-judgmental environment.

Dr. Almunajed is well-versed in a wide range of cosmetic and restorative dental procedures, including porcelain veneers, dental implants, teeth whitening, and Invisalign clear aligners. He utilizes the latest technology and techniques to achieve optimal results for his patients.

Dr. Almunajed strongly believes in educating his patients to prevent oral health problems before they occur. He takes a committed approach to providing excellence in dentistry, never rushing through appointments and always taking extra time to ensure that each patient receives personalized care. His focus on minimally invasive dentistry is designed to keep patients' teeth for life, while providing an aesthetic and comfortable smile.

With a strong belief in continuing education and mentorship, Dr. Almunajed is a Clinical Professor at NYU School of Dentistry, teaching Cosmetic and Restorative Dentistry. His commitment to education and mentorship allows him to stay at the forefront of the latest advancements in dentistry, ensuring that his patients receive the best possible care.

Dr. Almunajed's passion for dentistry and commitment to personalized care has earned him a reputation as one of the top cosmetic and restorative dentists in Manhattan. His use of the latest technology and minimally invasive techniques, combined with his focus on patient education, helps his patients achieve healthy and beautiful smiles that last a lifetime. As he continues to teach and mentor the next generation of dentists, Dr. Almunajed's legacy of excellence in dentistry will undoubtedly continue to grow.

