New way for rental property owners, insurance companies to provide post-disaster temporary housing

DELAWARE, Ohio, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio-based company, InnTown Stays®, is working to find temporary housing for insured homeowners and their families displaced by disasters such as fires, flooding, and other natural disasters.

"Our philosophy is a win-win for all parties concerned," say owners Thom Leiter and Jorge Sanclemente. "It not only helps the victims themselves — it benefits insurance agencies and adjusters, and rental property owners with apartments, houses and VRBO and Airbnb operators, too."

"It's everyone working together and it just makes sense, responsibly as well as financially," they added.

The idea grew from a family's disaster in 2019. The company owners heard about a house fire that required an Ohio family to move from their home into an extended stay hotel. The hotel was 30 minutes away from their home increasing the difficulty for them in an already stressful situation.

After talking with the family, InnTown Stays contacted their insurance company and arranged a contract to rent a home back in their own town. The location was highly preferred for their family's own needs, plus the rate was lower than the hotel rate.

From this experience, the founders realized this could help many more people across the nation.

"While there is a business component of this for us, it's more than that. It's helping people. It's meeting a real need." says Leiter.

To help more families, the company is seeking more rental property owners to register their homes, and for insurers to visit the web page to learn more. There is no cost to list a property with the service.

"With more rental properties available in almost every town, building a community of hosts dedicated to providing temporary housing to disaster victims seems like a natural way to answer this need." adds Sanclemente.

The company has a web site established at InnTownStays.com with contact information for disaster victims to search for homes. Insurance companies, adjusters, and rental property owners are also invited to find out more and join the network.

In addition to their web site, InnTown Stays can be contacted by phone or email at +1 877-687-1020 and contact@inntownstays.com.

