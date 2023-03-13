Submit Release
Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

LONDON, UK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") ATCO announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows: 

Security 

Ticker 

Dividend per Share 

Period 

Record Date 

Payment Date 

Common 

ATCO 

$0.125000

January 1, 2023 –
March 31, 2023

March 20,
2023

March 31,

2023

Series D
Preferred 

ATCO PD 

$0.496875

January 30, 2023 –
April 29, 2023

April 28,

2023

May 1,

2023

Series H
Preferred 

ATCO PH 

$0.492188

January 30, 2023 –
April 29, 2023

April 28,

2023

May 1,

2023

Series I
Preferred 

ATCO PI 

$0.500000

January 30, 2023 –
April 29, 2023

April 28,

2023

May 1,

2023

Series J

Preferred

N/A

$0.437500

January 30, 2023 –
April 29, 2023

April 28,

2023

May 1,

2023


This is the 71st consecutive common share dividend declared by Atlas and its predecessor, Seaspan Corporation.

About Atlas 

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-declares-quarterly-dividends-on-common-and-preferred-shares-301770702.html

SOURCE Atlas Corp.

