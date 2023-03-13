ROTH Conference Closes the Market

Submit Release
TORONTO, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Brady Fletcher, President, ROTH Canada ( "Roth") and his team joined Tanya Rowntree, Vice-President, Global Head of Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the 35th Annual ROTH Conference and to close the market.

The ROTH Conference features presentations from hundreds of private and public companies to thousands of attendees. This gathering of institutional investors, private equity investors, VCs and executives, and service providers has become a must-attend event for anyone working in the small and mid-cap space. For more information about ROTH and the 35th Annual ROTH Conference, please visit www.roth.com.

