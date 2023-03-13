Author Bruce H. Bell shares a truth that has never been told
Unveiling the sacred truth, author Bruce H. Bell digs into his core memories and childhood traumas for this one-of-a-kind book.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Bruce H. Bell lives to entail the meaning of the famous saying, "The truth will set you free." as he recalls the events that occurred to him and his father prior to November 22, 1963.
It was in late 1962 when odd things started to happen. As young Bruce prepares for school, his father asks him to skip school and come with him to Dallas. Though Bruce isn’t new to these meetings with his father, in fact, he has been accompanying his father to all sorts of meetings and trips ever since. It was just odd for Bruce, as this trip seemed not to be planned at all. Bruce felt strange but still indulged and politely obliged. He didn’t know that this was the beginning of his lifelong childhood trauma.
The president, John F. Kennedy, was one of America’s youngest presidents to sit in office. This gave him quite a reputation in all aspects of life. But it seems not everyone was pleased by his charm. On November 22, 1963, the world was shattered by the news that President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas.
There have been numerous theories up to the current day about why John F. Kennedy was assassinated, but this book will put an end to them all since it reveals the untold reality.
Bruce H. Bell wrote all that he knew. Every minute detail was written down for the planners and accomplices. Everything that his 12-year-old mind could ever absorb. Growing up, Bruce suffered significant trauma from knowing all this highly confidential and sensitive information he should not have known. But by writing this book, he was able to get past his trauma and survive.
This highly interesting book will definitely excite lovers of true crime and documentaries because of how detailed this memoir is written. Every page is surely a thrill.
Bruce H. Bell's memoir, "My Father Killed President John F. Kennedy: A Memoir, " is available on Amazon and other major online book retailers. Both hardbound and paperback editions are available.
