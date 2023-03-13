Assistant Secretary Pyatt’s Travel to Pakistan

The Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt will travel to Lahore and Islamabad March 14-15. As Pakistan recovers from devastating floods and the global energy crisis, the Assistant Secretary will stress the U.S. commitment to ensuring Pakistan’s sustainable energy future by promoting cooperation on regional energy security and the clean energy transition through the U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance. In Lahore, he will visit the Lahore University of Management Sciences Electric Vehicle Labs to highlight technological advances made through U.S.-Pakistan cooperation. In Islamabad, he will lead the U.S. delegation for the U.S.-Pakistan Energy Security Dialogue. Assistant Secretary Pyatt will also meet with officials from the Government of Pakistan and participate in a roundtable with women leaders in energy.

