Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,232 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,355 in the last 365 days.

Fanhua Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

-- Net Income Attributable to Shareholders for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 up 545.0% YoY --

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc. (Nasdaq: FANH) (the “Company” or “Fanhua”), a leading independent financial services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 20221.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2022:

(In thousands, except per ADS) 2021Q4
(RMB) 		2022Q4
(RMB) 		  2022Q4
(US$) 		  Change %
Total net revenues 802,629   767,365   111,258   (4.4 )
Operating income 82,336   84,893   12,309   3.1  
Impairment on investment in an affiliate (29,316 )     N/A  
Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders 10,949   70,616   10,239   545.0  
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders2 40,265   70,915   10,282   76.1  
Diluted net income per ADS 0.20   1.31   0.19   555.0  
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS3 0.75   1.32   0.19   76.0  
Cash, cash equivalents, short- term investments and others (As of December, 31, 2021 and 2022) 1,435,306   1,488,6324   215,831   3.7  





Financial Highlights for Year 2022:

(In thousands, except per ADS) 2021
(RMB) 		2022
(RMB) 		2022
(US$) 		Change %
Total net revenues 3,271,114   2,781,614   403,296   (15.0 )
Operating income 301,905   168,675   24,455   (44.1 )
Impairment on investment in an affiliate (29,316 ) (78,277 ) (11,349 ) 167.0  
Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders 250,989   100,272   14,538   (60.0 )
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders2 280,305   179,010   25,954   (36.1 )
Diluted net income per ADS 4.67   1.87   0.27   (60.0 )
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS3 5.22   3.33   0.48   (36.2 )

Mr. Yinan Hu, chairman and chief executive officer of Fanhua, commented on the financial results of fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2022, “China’s insurance market is undergoing profound transformation. We believe life insurance sales intermediaries will become increasingly more professional, personalized and fragmented, while the service providers of supporting platforms will become more concentrated.

“To fully capitalize on the growth opportunities amid industry transformation, Fanhua has been steadfastly implementing the “Professionalization, Career-based, Digitalization and Open-Platform” strategy, aiming to transform the company from a sole insurance distributor to a technology-driven digital platform that empowers the industry.

“As we focused on executing the new strategy in 2022, we continued to see fruitful results with steady growth across various operating metrics. During the fourth quarter of 2022, despite challenges from surge of COVID-19 cases in December 2022, we delivered approximately RMB3.6 billion in total gross written premiums (“GWP”), up 11.7% year-over-year, of which first year premiums (“FYP”) grew by 19.6% year-over-year. We had operating income of RMB84.9 million, far ahead of our previous expectations, while non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders grew by 76.1% year-over-year to RMB70.9 million. For 2022, total GWP facilitated by Fanhua grew by 10.3% year over year to RMB12.8 billion, of which the FYP reached RMB2.9 billion, up 3.5% year over year. Excluding the business in January of 2021 and 2022 when a regulatory change had created a high base in January 2022, our FYP in the last 11 months of 2022 grew by approximately 20.1% year over year. Operating income for 2022 reached RMB168.7 million.

“As we accelerate our strategic transformation in 2023, we aim to gain more market share by focusing on the following initiatives: (i) enhancing efforts on the professionalization and career-based development of our sales force; (ii) increasing investment in enhancing digital operation capabilities; and (iii) speeding up strategic acquisitions. Our target is to achieve no less than 50% year-over-year growth in both life insurance FYP and operating income in 2023.”

Share Repurchase Program

On December 20, 2022, the Company’s board of directors announced a share repurchase program which authorized the Company to repurchase up to US$20 million of its American depositary shares (“ADS”). As of December 31, 2022, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 72,465 ADS, at an average price of approximately US$7.85 per ADS for a total amount of approximately US$0.6 million. The repurchased shares are intended to be used to fund strategic acquisitions.

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

Total net revenues were RMB767.4 million (US$111.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 4.4% from RMB802.6 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

  • Net revenues for agency business were RMB662.8 million (US$96.1 million) for 2022, representing a decrease of 1.4% from RMB672.3 million for the corresponding period in 2021. Total GWP increased by 11.7% year-over-year to RMB3,572.5 million, of which FYP grew by 19.6% year-over-year to RMB1,026.1 million while renewal premiums increased by 8.9% year-over-year to RMB2,546.4 million.
    • Net revenues for the life insurance business were RMB627.5 million (US$91.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 2.3% from RMB642.5 million for the corresponding period in 2021. Total life insurance GWP increased by 11.4% year-over-year to RMB3,465.3 million, of which FYP increased by 19.1% year-over-year to RMB918.9 million and renewal premiums increased by 8.9% year-over-year to RMB2,546.4 million. The decrease in net revenues for the life insurance business was mainly due to the decrease in renewal commission income as a result of the decreased weighted average renewal commission rate of renewal premium collected, and to a lesser extent, due to changes in the product mix. For long-term life insurance policies that we sell, renewal commissions are paid throughout the policy payment period but the renewal commission rates are higher in the first few years after the sales of the insurance policies and recede in subsequent periods.

      Net revenues generated from our life insurance business accounted for 81.8% of our total net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to 80.1% in the same period of 2021.
    • Net revenues for the P&C insurance business were RMB35.3 million (US$5.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 18.5% from RMB29.8 million for the corresponding period in 2021. The increase was mainly due to the contribution from a newly acquired brokerage firm. Net revenues for the P&C insurance business are mainly derived from commissions for medical insurance, accident insurance, travel insurance and homeowner insurance products facilitated on Baowang (www.baoxian.com). Net revenues generated from the P&C insurance business accounted for 4.6% of our total net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to 3.7% in the same period of 2021.
  • Net revenues for the claims adjusting business were RMB104.6 million (US$15.2 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 19.8% from RMB130.4 million for the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was due to the disruption to our claims adjusting business as a result of the lockdowns in response to the COVID-19 outbreaks in multiple areas in China and contraction of our medical-insurance related claims adjusting business. Net revenues generated from the claims adjusting business accounted for 13.6% of our total net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to 16.2% in the same period of 2021.

Total operating costs and expenses were RMB682.5 million (US$99.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 5.2% from RMB720.3 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

  • Commission costs were RMB494.4 million (US$71.7million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 2.1% from RMB504.9 million for the corresponding period in 2021.
    • Commission costs for agency business were RMB428.7 million (US$62.2 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 0.5% from RMB430.7 million for the corresponding period in 2021.
      • Costs of the life insurance business were RMB406.2 million (US$58.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 1.2% from RMB411.1 million for the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was in line with the decrease in net revenues generated from our life insurance business. Costs incurred by the life insurance business accounted for 82.2% of our total commission costs in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to 81.4% in the same period of 2021.
      • Costs of the P&C insurance business were RMB22.5 million (US$3.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 14.8% from RMB19.6 million for the corresponding period in 2021. The costs of the P&C insurance business mainly represent commission costs we incurred for operating Baowang (www.baoxian.com). Costs incurred by the P&C insurance business accounted for 4.5% of our total commission costs in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to 3.9% in the same period of 2021.
    • Costs of claims adjusting business were RMB65.7 million (US$9.5 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 11.5% from RMB74.2 million for the corresponding period in 2021. Costs incurred by the claims adjusting business accounted for 13.3% of our total commission costs in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to 14.7% in the same period of 2021.
  • Selling expenses were RMB61.8 million (US$9.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 19.8% from RMB77.1 million for the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was due to cost savings from personnel optimization and decreased sales events and rental costs of our sales outlets.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB126.3 million (US$18.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 8.7% from RMB138.3 million for the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was mainly due to decreased Yuntong branches in the fourth quarter of 2022.

As a result of the foregoing factors, we recorded operating income of RMB84.9 million (US$12.3million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 3.1% from RMB82.3 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

Operating margin was 11.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 10.3% for the corresponding period in 2021.

Investment income was RMB8.8 million (US$1.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 17.3% from RMB7.5 million for the corresponding period in 2021. The investment income in the fourth quarter of 2022 consisted of yields from short-term investments in financial products, and is recognized when the investment matures or is disposed of.

Income tax expense was RMB18.5 million (US$2.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 43.4% from RMB32.7 million for the corresponding period in 2021. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 21.8% compared with 32.5% for the corresponding period in 2021.

Net income was RMB65.5 million (US$9.5 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 254.1% from RMB18.5 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders was RMB70.6 million (US$10.2 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 545.0% from RMB10.9 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders2, which excluded impairment on investment in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF), or CNFinance, and share-based compensation expenses, was RMB70.9 million (US$10.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 76.1% from RMB40.3 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

Net margin was 9.2% for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to 1.4% for the corresponding period in 2021.

Non-GAAP net margin5 was 9.2% for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to 5.0% for the corresponding period in 2021.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB1.31 (US$0.19) and RMB1.31 (US$0.19) for the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively, representing increases of 555.0% and 555.0% from RMB0.20 and RMB0.20 for the corresponding period in 2021, respectively.

Non-GAAP basic6 and diluted net income per ADS3 were RMB1.32 (US$0.19) and RMB1.32 (US$0.19) for the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively, representing increases of 76.0% and 76.0% from RMB0.75 and RMB0.75 for the corresponding period in 2021, respectively.

Financial Results for Year 2022

Total net revenues were RMB2,781.6 million (US$403.3 million) for 2022, representing a decrease of 15.0% from RMB3,271.1 million in 2021.

  • Net revenues for agency business were RMB2,376.8 million (US$344.6 million) for 2022, representing a decrease of 15.5% from RMB2,811.9 million in 2021. Total GWP increased by 10.3% year-over-year to RMB12,778.5 million, of which FYP increased by 3.5% year-over-year to RMB2,926.4 million while renewal premiums increased by 12.6% year-over-year to RMB9,852.1 million.
    • Net revenues for the life insurance business were RMB2,237.3 million (US$324.4 million) for 2022, representing a decrease of 16.5% from RMB2,679.7 million in 2021. The decrease was mainly due to (i) high base in the first quarter of 2021 as a result of the strong sales of critical illness products prior to the transition to the new critical illness definition framework and (ii) the decrease in the weighted average renewal commission rate of renewal premium collected, and to a lesser extent, due to the change in the product mix. In 2022, total life insurance GWP increased by 10.2% year-over-year to RMB12,409.0 million, of which FYP increased by 2.0% year-over-year to RMB2,556.9 million and renewal premiums increased by 12.6% year-over-year to RMB9,852.1 million.

      Net revenues generated from our life insurance business accounted for 80.4% of our total net revenues in 2022, as compared to 81.9% in 2021.
    • Net revenues for the P&C insurance business were RMB139.5 million (US$20.2 million) for 2022, representing an increase of 5.5% from RMB132.2 million in 2021. Net revenues for the P&C insurance business are mainly derived from commissions for medical insurance, accident insurance, travel insurance and homeowner insurance products facilitated on Baowang (www.baoxian.com). Net revenues generated from the P&C insurance business accounted for 5.0% of our total net revenues in 2022, as compared to 4.1% in 2021.
  • Net revenues for the claims adjusting business were RMB404.8 million (US$58.7 million) for 2022, representing a decrease of 11.8% from RMB459.2 million in 2021. The decrease was due to the disruption to our claims adjusting business as a result of the lockdowns in response to the COVID-19 outbreaks in multiple areas in China and contraction of our medical-insurance related claims adjusting business. Net revenues generated from the claims adjusting business accounted for 14.6% of our total net revenues in 2022, as compared to 14.0% in 2021.

Total operating costs and expenses were RMB2,612.9 million (US$378.8 million) for 2022, representing a decrease of 12.0% from RMB2,969.2 million in 2021.

  • Commission costs were RMB1,795.6 million (US$260.3 million) for 2022, representing a decrease of 15.1% from RMB2,115.2 million in 2021.
    • Commission costs for agency business were RMB1,527.6 million (US$221.5 million) for 2022, representing a decrease of 16.8% from RMB1,835.8 million in 2021.
      • Costs of the life insurance business were RMB1,436.6 million (US$208.3 million) for 2022, representing a decrease of 17.6% from RMB1,742.6 million in 2021. The decrease was in line with the decrease in net revenues generated from our life insurance business. Costs incurred by the life insurance business accounted for 80.0% of our total commission costs in 2022, as compared to 82.4% in 2021.
      • Costs of the P&C insurance business were RMB91.0 million (US$13.2 million) for 2022, representing a decrease of 2.4% from RMB93.2 million in 2021. The costs of the P&C insurance business mainly represent commission costs we incurred for operating Baowang (www.baoxian.com). Costs incurred by the P&C insurance business accounted for 5.1% of our total commission costs in 2022, as compared to 4.4% in 2021.
    • Costs of claims adjusting business were RMB268.0 million (US$38.9 million) for 2022, representing a decrease of 4.0% from RMB279.3 million in 2021. Costs incurred by the claims adjusting business accounted for 14.9% of our total commission costs in 2022, as compared to 13.2% in 2021.
  • Selling expenses were RMB272.7 million (US$39.5 million) for 2022, representing a decrease of 11.0% from RMB306.5 million in 2021. The decrease was due to decreased sales events and rental costs of our sales outlets, partially offset by increased headcount in our Yuntong branches.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB544.6 million (US$79.0 million) for 2022, representing a decrease of 0.5% from RMB547.6 million in 2021. The decrease was mainly due to cost savings from office expenses, partially offset by increased headcount in our IT center.

As a result of the foregoing factors, we recorded operating income of RMB168.7 million (US$24.5 million) for 2022, representing a decrease of 44.1% from RMB301.9 million in 2021.

Operating margin was 6.1% for 2022, compared to 9.2% in 2021.

Investment income was RMB17.8 million (US$2.6 million) for 2022, as compared to investment income of RMB32.9 million in 2021. The investment income in 2022 consisted of yields from short-term investments in financial products, and is recognized when the investment matures or is disposed of.

Income tax expense was RMB41.0 million (US$5.9 million) for 2022, representing a decrease of 54.7% from RMB90.6 million in 2021. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 20.9% compared with 24.4% in 2021.

Net income was RMB85.7 million (US$12.4 million) for 2022, representing a decrease of 67.0% from RMB259.9 million in 2021.

Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders was RMB100.3 million (US$14.5 million) for 2022, representing a decrease of 60.0% from RMB251.0 million in 2021.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders2, which excluded impairment on investment in CNFinance and share-based compensation expenses, was RMB179.0 million (US$26.0 million) for 2022, representing a decrease of 36.1% from RMB280.3 million in 2021.

Net margin was 3.6% for 2022 as compared to 7.7% in 2021.

Non-GAAP net margin4 was 6.4% for 2022 as compared to 8.6% in 2021.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB1.87 (US$0.27) and RMB1.87 (US$0.27) for 2022, respectively, representing decreases of 60.0% and 60.0% from RMB4.67 and RMB4.67 in 2021, respectively.

Non-GAAP basic5 and diluted net income per ADS3 were RMB3.33 (US$0.48) and RMB3.33 (US$0.48) for 2022, respectively, representing decreases of 36.2% and 36.2% from RMB5.22 and RMB5.22 in 2021, respectively.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had RMB1,488.6 million (US$215.8million) in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and others. The amount included short term loans to third parties of RMB183.4 million as recorded in other receivables and an advance payment of RMB390.0 million for the purchase of short-term investment products as recorded in other current assets.

Fanhua’s Insurance Sales and Service Distribution Network:

  • As of December 31, 2022, Fanhua had 141,088 registered sales agents7 as compared with 284,053 as of December 31, 2021. Fanhua’s distribution network consisted of 675 sales outlets in 24 provinces and 99 services outlets in 31 provinces as of December 31, 2022, compared with 771 sales outlets in 23 provinces and 109 service outlets in 31 provinces as of December 31, 2021.
  • The number of performing agents8 was 60,942 in 2022, compared to 111,602 in 2021. Insurance premiums facilitated per performing agent were RMB47,664 in 2022, representing a growth of 90.3% year-over-year from RMB25,049 in 2021.

    The decrease in the number of performing agents was primarily due to (i) slow down of new recruits as a result of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic during the year and the Company’s shifted focus to serving high-end customers and high-performing agents and maintaining an elite-based agent pool, and (ii) the high base in the first quarter of 2021 on strong sales of critical illness products prior to the transition to the new critical illness definition framework.
  • The number of performing agents for selling life insurance products in 2022 was 26,344 in 2022, compared to 53,322 in 2021. Insurance premiums facilitated per performing agents for selling life insurance products were RMB97,057 in 2022, representing a growth of 106.4% year-over-year from RMB47,033 in 2021.

Recent Developments

  • As of December 31, 2022, eHuzhu, our online mutual aid platform which serves to provide alternative risk-protection programs to lower-income group at more affordable costs, have over 1.8 million paying members and assisted 11,046 families in raising approximately RMB1.2 billion to cover their medical costs and help them get through tough times.
  • On January 13th, 2023, Fanhua Insurance Sales & Service Group Co., Ltd., a subsidiary wholly owned by Fanhua, was awarded “Piloting Insurance Intermediary of the Year” in the 3rd China Insurance White Elephant List published by Insurance Today, a well-known Chinese insurance trade media.
  • On January 9th, 2023, Fanhua Open Platform was listed among “Top 100 Insurance Technologies in China of 2022” by Molecular Laboratory, a leading research institution of China’s insurance technology.

Business Outlook

Fanhua expects its operating income to be no less than RMB30.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. This forecast is based on the current market conditions and reflects Fanhua’s preliminary estimate, which is subject to change caused by various factors.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results as per the following details.

Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on March 13, 2023 or 9:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 14, 2023

Please pre-register online in advance to join the conference call by navigating to the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call details will be provided upon registration.

Conference Call Preregistration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1f6414ce731248b190436eb44d1b011d

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Fanhua’s investor relations website:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8w878j8d

About Fanhua Inc.

Fanhua Inc. is a leading independent financial services provider. Through our online platforms and offline sales and service network, we offer a wide variety of financial products and services to individuals, including life and property and casualty insurance products. We also provide insurance claims adjusting services, such as damage assessments, surveys, authentications and loss estimations, as well as value-added services, such as emergency vehicle roadside assistance.

Our online platforms include: (i) Lan Zhanggui, an all-in-one platform which allows our agents to access and purchase for their policy holders a wide variety of insurance products, including life insurance, auto insurance, accident insurance, travel insurance and standard health insurance products from multiple insurance companies on their mobile devices; (ii) Baowang (www.baoxian.com), an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing short term health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and (iii) eHuzhu (www.ehuzhu.com), a non-profit online mutual aid platform in China.

As of December 31, 2022, our distribution and service network consisted of 675 sales outlets covering 24 provinces, autonomous regions and centrally-administered municipalities and 99 service outlets covering 31 provinces.

For more information about Fanhua Inc., please visit http://ir.fanhuaholdings.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including the statements relating to the Company’s future financial and operating results, are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, management’s quotations and the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Fanhua and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to its ability to attract and retain productive agents, especially entrepreneurial agents, its ability to maintain existing and develop new business relationships with insurance companies, its ability to execute its growth strategy, its ability to adapt to the evolving regulatory environment in the Chinese insurance industry, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, quarterly variations in its operating results caused by factors beyond its control and macroeconomic conditions in China, future development of COVID-19 outbreak and their potential impact on the sales of insurance products. Except as otherwise indicated, all information provided in this press release speaks as of the date hereof, and Fanhua undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Fanhua believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by Fanhua is included in Fanhua’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the Company’s consolidated financial results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also provides non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders, non-GAAP net margin and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders is defined as net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders before impairment on investment in an affiliate and share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net margin is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP basic net income per ADS is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders divided by total weighted average number of ADSs of the Company outstanding during the period. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders divided by total weighted average number of diluted ADSs of the Company outstanding during the period. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations. Specifically, the Company’s non-GAAP measures exclude impairment on investment in an affiliate and share-based compensation expenses. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, including peer companies. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation from, or as a substitute for analysis of, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We encourage investors and other interested persons to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

FANHUA INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

  As of December 31,   As of December 31,   As of December 31,  
  2021   2022   2022  
  RMB   RMB   US$  
ASSETS:            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents         564,624   567,525   82,283  
Restricted cash         76,303   59,957   8,693  
Short term investments         870,682   347,754   50,420  
Accounts receivable, net         653,757   667,554   96,786  
Other receivables         60,755   231,049   33,499  
Other current assets         39,947   419,735   60,856  
Total current assets         2,266,068   2,293,574   332,537  
             
Non-current assets:            
Restricted bank deposit – non-current         15,595   20,729   3,005  
Contract assets, net - non-current         192,114   385,834   55,941  
Property, plant, and equipment, net         46,800   98,459   14,275  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net         109,869   109,997   15,948  
Deferred tax assets         18,728   20,402   2,958  
Investment in affiliates         335,808   4,035   585  
Other non-current assets         31,459   11,400   1,653  
Right of use assets         225,677   145,086   21,036  
Total non-current assets         976,050   795,942   115,401  
Total assets         3,242,118   3,089,516   447,938  


Current liabilities:            
Short-term loan   35,679   5,173  
Accounts payable 377,558   436,784   63,328  
Insurance premium payables 24,054   16,580   2,404  
Other payables and accrued expenses 178,157   174,326   25,275  
Accrued payroll 111,672   96,279   13,959  
Income tax payable 130,222   130,024   18,852  
Current operating lease liability 87,012   62,304   9,033  
Total current liabilities 908,675   951,976   138,024  
             
Non-current liabilities:            
Accounts payable – non-current 97,869   192,917   27,970  
Other tax liabilities 73,213   36,647   5,313  
Deferred tax liabilities 73,716   102,455   14,855  
Non-current operating lease liability 128,283   74,190   10,756  
Total non-current liabilities 373,081   406,209   58,894  
Total liabilities 1,281,756   1,358,185   196,918  
             
Ordinary shares 8,089   8,091   1,173  
Treasury stock   (10 ) (1 )
Additional Paid-in capital   461   67  
Statutory reserves 557,221   559,520   81,123  
Retained earnings 1,311,715   1,087,984   157,743  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,140 ) (32,643 ) (4,733 )
Total shareholders’ equity 1,837,885   1,623,403   235,372  
Non-controlling interests 122,477   107,928   15,648  
Total equity 1,960,362   1,731,331   251,020  
Total liabilities and equity 3,242,118   3,089,516   447,938  


FANHUA INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except for shares and per share data)

  For the Three Months Ended
 		  For the Twelve Months Ended
 		 
  December 31,
 		  December 31,
 		 
  2021   2022   2022   2021   2022   2022  
  RMB   RMB   USD   RMB   RMB   US$  
Net revenues:                        
Agency         672,252   662,755   96,091   2,811,936   2,376,851   344,611  
Life insurance business         642,456   627,479   90,976   2,679,720   2,237,312   324,380  
P&C insurance business         29,796   35,276   5,115   132,216   139,539   20,231  
Claims adjusting         130,377   104,610   15,167   459,178   404,763   58,685  
Total net revenues         802,629   767,365   111,258   3,271,114   2,781,614   403,296  
Operating costs and expenses:                        
Agency         (430,735 ) (428,707 ) (62,157 ) (1,835,825 ) (1,527,572 ) (221,477 )
Life insurance Business         (411,121 ) (406,188 ) (58,892 ) (1,742,640 ) (1,436,606 ) (208,288 )
P&C insurance Business         (19,614 ) (22,519 ) (3,265 ) (93,185 ) (90,966 ) (13,189 )
Claims adjusting         (74,160 ) (65,702 ) (9,526 ) (279,342 ) (268,031 ) (38,861 )
Total operating costs (504,895 ) (494,409 ) (71,683 ) (2,115,167 ) (1,795,603 ) (260,338 )
Selling expenses         (77,111 ) (61,754 ) (8,953 ) (306,463 ) (272,706 ) (39,539 )
General and administrative expenses         (138,287 ) (126,309 ) (18,313 ) (547,579 ) (544,630 ) (78,964 )
Total operating costs and expenses         (720,293 ) (682,472 ) (98,949 ) (2,969,209 ) (2,612,939 ) (378,841 )
Income from operations         82,336   84,893   12,309   301,905   168,675   24,455  
Other income, net:                        
Investment income         7,510   8,765   1,271   32,898   17,809   2,582  
Interest income         1,461   3,899   565   2,971   13,674   1,983  
Others, net         9,203   (12,743 ) (1,848 ) 33,314   (3,823 ) (554 )
Income from operations before income taxes and share income of affiliates 100,510   84,814   12,297   371,088   196,335   28,466  
Income tax expense         (32,668 ) (18,465 ) (2,677 ) (90,574 ) (41,016 ) (5,947 )
Share of income (loss) and impairment of affiliates, net          (49,386 ) (841 ) (122 ) (20,573 ) (69,596 ) (10,090 )
Net income         18,456   65,508   9,498   259,941   85,723   12,429  
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests         7,507   (5,108 ) (741 ) 8,952   (14,549 ) (2,109 )
Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders         10,949   70,616   10,239   250,989   100,272   14,538  

FANHUA INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income-(Continued)
(In thousands, except for shares and per share data)

  For The Three Months Ended
 		  For The Twelve Months Ended
 		 
  December 31,
 		  December 31,
 		 
  2021   2022   2022   2021   2022   2022  
  RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$  
Net income per share:                        
Basic 0.01   0.07   0.01   0.23   0.09   0.01  
Diluted 0.01   0.07   0.01   0.23   0.09   0.01  
Net income per ADS:                        
Basic 0.20   1.31   0.19   4.67   1.87   0.27  
Diluted 0.20   1.31   0.19   4.67   1.87   0.27  
Shares used in calculating net income per share:                        
Basic 1,073,891,784   1,074,204,304   1,074,204,304   1,073,891,784   1,074,196,310   1,074,196,310  
Diluted 1,074,291,118   1,075,017,689   1,075,017,689   1,074,291,194   1,074,457,821   1,074,457,821  
Net income 18,456   65,508   9,498   259,941   85,723   12,429  
Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,148 ) (1,018 ) (148 ) (9,116 ) 3,728   541  
Share of other comprehensive (loss) gain of affiliates (982 )     (1,281 ) 4,688   680  
Unrealized net gains on available-for-sale investments 4,477   (3,157 ) (458 ) 6,252   (1,919 ) (278 )
Comprehensive income 20,803   61,333   8,892   255,796   92,220   13,372  
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to the non-controlling interests 7,507   (5,108 ) (741 ) 8,952   (14,549 ) (2,109 )
Comprehensive income attributable to the Company’s shareholders 13,296   66,441   9,633   246,844   106,769   15,481  

FANHUA INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(In thousands, except for shares and per share data)

  For the Three Months Ended
 		  For theTwelveMonths Ended
 		 
  December 31,
 		  December 31,
 		 
  2021   2022   2022   2021   2022   2022  
  RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES                        
Net income 18,456   65,508   9,498   259,941   85,723   12,429  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash generated from operating activities:                        
Investment income (8 ) (8,006 ) (1,161 ) (3,171 ) (10,937 ) (1,586 )
Share of income of affiliates 49,386   841   122   20,573   69,596   10,090  
Other non-cash adjustments 137,079   54,511   7,904   142,848   169,587   24,587  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (136,796 ) 42,063   6,097   (293,993 ) (176,217 ) (25,548 )
Net cash generated from operating activities 68,117   154,917   22,460   126,198   137,752   19,972  
Cash flows from investing activities:                        
Purchase of short-term investments (929,353 ) (556,540 ) (80,691 ) (8,184,363 ) (2,550,300 ) (369,759 )
Proceeds from disposal of short-term investments 847,702   751,694   108,985   8,646,532   3,239,556   469,691  
Prepayment for acquisition of short-term investments   (200,000 ) (28,997 )   (540,000 ) (78,293 )
Cash lent to third parties         (205,800 ) (29,838 )
Repayment of loan receivables from a third party 6,830   4,500   652   6,830   24,500   3,552  
Others (8,568 ) (1,271 ) (183 ) (18,600 ) (95,518 ) (13,848 )
Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities (83,389 ) (1,617 ) (234 ) 450,399   (127,562 ) (18,495 )
Cash flows from financing activities：                        
Dividends paid (51,092 )     (242,518 ) (52,069 ) (7,549 )
Repurchase of ordinary shares from open market   (3,984 ) (578 )   (3,984 ) (578 )
Borrowing   35,679   5,173     35,679   5,173  
Dividend distributed to non-controlling interest       (7,580 )    
Others       (10,200 ) 3    
Net cash provided (used) in financing activities (51,092 ) 31,695   4,595   (260,298 ) (20,371 ) (2,954 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (66,364 ) 184,995   26,821   316,299   (10,181 ) (1,477 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 724,099   462,837   67,105   350,098   656,522   95,187  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,213 ) 379   55   (9,875 ) 1,870   271  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 656,522   648,211   93,981   656,522   648,211   93,981  

FANHUA INC.
Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In RMB in thousands, except shares and per share data)

      For Three Months Ended December 31
 		 
      2021
 		  2022
  
  GAAP   Impairment
on investment
in affiliates		   Share-based
compensation
expenses 		  Non-GAAP   GAAP   Impairment
on investment
in affiliates		   Share-based
compensation 
expenses 		  Non-GAAP   Change%  
Net revenues 802,629       802,629   767,365       767,365   (4.4 )
General and administrative expense (138,287 )     (138,287 ) (126,309 )   (299 ) (126,010 ) (8.9 )
Income from operations 82,336       82,336   84,893     (299 ) 85,192   3.5  
Operating margin 10.3 %         10.3 % 11.1 %         11.1 % 7.8  
Share of income (loss) and impairment of affiliates, net (49,386 ) (29,316 )     (20,070 ) (841 )     (841 ) （95.8 )
Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders 10,949   (29,316 )   40,265   70,616       (299 ) 70,915   76.1  
Net margin 1.4 %         5.0 % 9.2 %         9.2 % 84.0  
Net income per share                                    
Basic 0.01       0.04   0.07       0.07   75.0  
Diluted 0.01       0.04   0.07       0.07   75.0  
Net income per ADS                                    
Basic 0.20       0.75   1.31       1.32   76.0  
Diluted 0.20       0.75   1.31       1.32   76.0  
Shares used in calculating net income per share                                    
Basic 1,073,891,784       1,073,891,784   1,074,204,304       1,074,204,304    
Diluted 1,074,291,118       1,074,291,118   1,075,017,689       1,075,017,689    


      For The Twelve Months Ended December 31
 		 
      2021
 		  2022
  
  GAAP   Impairment
on investment
in affiliates		   Share-based
Compensation expenses 		  Non-GAAP   GAAP   Impairment
on investment
in affiliates		   Share-based
compensation expenses		   Non-GAAP   Change%  
Net revenues 3,271,114       3,271,114   2,781,614       2,781,614   (15.0 )
General and administrative expenses (547,579 )     (547,579 ) (544,630 )   (461 ) (544,169 ) (0.6 )
Income from operations 301,905       301,905   168,675     (461 ) 169,136   (44.0 )
Operating margin 9.2 %         9.2 % 6.1 %         6.1 % (33.7 )
Share of income and impairment of affiliates, net (20,573 ) (29,316 )   8,743   (69,596 ) (78,277 )   8,681   (0.7 )
Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders 250,989   (29,316 )   280,305   100,272   (78,277 ) (461 ) 179,010   (36.1 )
Net margin 7.7 %         8.6 % 3.6 %         6.4 % (25.6 )
Net income per share                                    
Basic 0.23       0.26   0.09       0.17   (34.6 )
Diluted 0.23       0.26   0.09       0.17   (34.6 )
Net income per ADS                                    
Basic 4.67       5.22   1.87       3.33   (36.2 )
Diluted 4.67       5.22   1.87       3.33   (36.2 )
Shares used in calculating net income per share                                    
Basic 1,073,891,784       1,073,891,784   1,074,196,310       1,074,196,310    
Diluted 1,074,291,194       1,074,291,194   1,074,457,821       1,074,457,821    

Source: Fanhua Inc.

1 This announcement contains currency conversions of certain Renminbi (“RMB”) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8972 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate as of December 30, 2022 in The City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
2 Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders is defined as net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders before impairment on investment in an affiliate and share-based compensation expenses.
3 Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders divided by total weighted average number of diluted ADSs of the Company outstanding during the period.
4 The amount includes short term loans to third parties of RMB183.4 million as recorded in other receivables and an advance payment of RMB390.0 million for the purchase of short-term investment products as recorded in other current assets.
5 Non-GAAP net margin is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders as a percentage of net revenues
6 Non-GAAP basic net income per ADS is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders divided by total weighted average number of ADSs of the Company outstanding during the period.

4 Non-GAAP net margin is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders as a percentage of net revenues.
5 Non-GAAP basic net income per ADS is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders divided by total weighted average number of ADSs of the Company outstanding during the period.
7 Registered agents refer to agents who have completed practice registration with the CBIRC’s Insurance Intermediaries Regulatory Information System.
8 Performing agents in a given period refer to agents who sold at least one insurance policy during such period.


For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (20) 8388-3191

Email: qiusr@fanhuaholdings.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Fanhua Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more