The Leading Global Forex Platform Grayscale Raised $34 Million to Bring a Personalized Experience to Traders
UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultra-low spread forex broker GrayScale recently announced a $34 million funding round to further support the platform's global business growth, develop its forex personalization technology, optimize a great trading environment and provide better service to its global investor and institutional teams, according to a Feb. 24 report.
The funding round was reportedly led by Digital Currency Group and followed by GSR Ventures and Hambro Perks. In addition, Ben Jabbawy and Sidekick Sharma from Paris Finance Investment Group joined as strategic investors. In 2020, Digital Currency Group had led a $54.4 million financing round for the company.
Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of GrayScale, said, "The foreign exchange industry is dominated by outdated practices such as traditional slow trading and poor customer experience, ignoring the technological developments of recent years and using financial innovation driven by cutting-edge information technology such as big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and blockchain to deeply understand the pain points of target user groups and provide a global investors with a better trading experience."
The GrayScale Forex platform has superior technology and they work with the best trading technology companies in the world to bring the ultimate trading experience and cutting edge trading tools. These tools include: Depth of Market (DoM), built-in spread monitoring, ladder trading, automatic trade closing using custom order templates, and more.
These technologies categorize and sort prices to allow real-time trade execution across multiple quote providers and their quote tiers, which ensures the best prices for any size trade, optimized for iPhone and Android trading apps, and also provides clients with the best mobile trading experience.
In addition, GrayScale uses enterprise-grade hardware on its trading servers located in NY4, trader servers juxtaposed with data servers of pricing providers in these data centers, dedicated fiber cross-connections to the platform and dedicated pricing providers to provide clients with the lowest latency and fastest trade execution.
With significant investments in technology and strong relationships with some of the largest and most reliable liquidity providers in the market, GrayScale secured funding for this platform to combine artificial intelligence with no-code or low-code technology to push the best offer options based on client demand and to push investors the products they may need most.
GrayScale says they will also continue to add and adapt technology to improve and upgrade products and services based on user suggestions and needs in order to bring traders the best conditions in the industry.
