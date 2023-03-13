Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market to Hit US$ 50.12 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.98% – Exclusive Report by IMARC Group

The report has segmented the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market on the basis of offering type, tool type, propulsion type, vehicle type and region.

The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market size reached US$ 35.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 50.12 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.98% during the forecast period, according to a new report by IMARC Group. Automotive diagnostic scan tools are electronic devices used to diagnose and identify issues in a vehicle's electronic systems. These tools are designed to read and interpret data from the vehicle's onboard computer systems, including the engine, transmission, and emissions control systems.

Market Outlook:

Automotive diagnostic scan tools are essential for mechanics and technicians to accurately diagnose and repair issues with a vehicle's electronic systems. These tools can be handheld devices or software programs that run on a computer or mobile device. They connect to the vehicle's computer systems through a wired or wireless connection, thus allowing for real-time data monitoring and analysis.

Industry Trends:

The increasing complexity of modern vehicles represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. This is primarily attributed to the proliferation of electronic systems and the internet of things (IoT) in cars. In addition to this, the rising demand for efficient and accurate diagnostics is contributing to the growth of the market. In line with this, the market is also driven by the increasing need to comply with regulatory standards. Other factors, such as the increasing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles, the increase in the number of service stations and workshops, the rising electrification of vehicles, and strict government initiatives, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Players:

Actia Group ALATI

Autel Intelligent Technology Corp. Ltd. (SHA: 688208)

AVL DiTEST GmbH (AVL List GmbH)

Continental AG CTTAY

Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner Inc.) (NYSE: BWA)

Fluke Corporation (Fortive Corporation)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH)

Snap-On Incorporated SNA

Softing AG SYT

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Offering Type:

Diagnostic Hardware

Scanner



Analyzer



Tester



Code Reader



Others

Diagnostic Software

Vehicle System Testing Software



Vehicle Tracking and Emissions Analysis



Others

Diagnostic Services

Vehicle Maintenance and Repair



Custom, Training, Support and Integration

Breakup by Tool Type:

DIY Diagnostic

OEMS Diagnostics

Professional Diagnostics

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

IC Engine Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Breakup by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

