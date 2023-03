STN: BL 125251

Proper Name: von Willebrand Factor/Coagulation Factor VIII Complex (Human)

Tradename: Wilate

Manufacturer: Octapharma Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H., License #1646

Indication:

WILATE is indicated in children and adults with von Willebrand disease for:

On-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes

Perioperative management of bleeding

WILATE is indicated in adolescents and adults with hemophilia A for:

Routine prophylaxis to reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes

On-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes

