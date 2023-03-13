STN:  BL 103915
Proper Name: Yellow Fever Vaccine
Tradename: YF-Vax
Manufacturer: Sanofi Pasteur, Inc
Indication: 

For active immunization of persons 9 months of age and older who:

  • Are living in or traveling to endemic areas;
  • Travelling internationally to countries that require evidence of vaccination from entering travelers or;
  • Laboratory Personnel who might be expose to virulent yellow fever virus or to concentrated preparations of the yellow fever vaccine strain by direct or indirect contact or by aerosols should by vaccinated. 

Product Information

Supporting Documents