Jennifer Stirrup to Speak at World Wide Data Vault Consortium 2023

Jennifer Stirrup to Speak at WWDVC 2023 WWDVC Logo

Stirrup to Deliver Session, "Disciplined Agile Delivery For The Accidental Project Manager" at Premium Business Track of WWDVC.

The Data Vault 2.0 System is all about the business, hence an entire day focused on the management side of things just makes sense. It's amazing value for the attendees and not to be missed.” — Sanjay Pande, Co-Founder, DVA

ST. ALBANS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The day before regular sessions begin at the 2023 World Wide Data Vault Consortium, Data Vault Alliance will open their conference with their first ever Premium Business Track, to be held on Monday, May 1st.

This day of Premium content is in response to a common issue Data Vault practitioners face – the difficulty of communicating the business value of the Data Vault 2.0 System of Analytics with their executives. At this day of sessions, attendees will hear from a wide variety of professionals on how to communicate about Data Vault 2.0 with the business side of their organizations.

One such speaker for the business track is Agile expert and Founder and CEO of Data Relish, Jennifer Stirrup, who will deliver her session, “Disciplined Agile Delivery for the Accidental Project Manager.” Aimed at attendees who are new to Data Vault or have inherited a Data Vault project, Stirrup’s presentation promises to deliver:

• Secrets of successful Agile delivery from an experienced practitioner

• How to combine speed with continuous improvement to achieve better results

• Practical tips and advice for implementing Agile in your own projects

• Latest techniques and best practices in agile delivery

Held at the Stoweflake Resort in Stowe, Vermont, USA, the WWDVC, hosted by Data Vault Alliance, is the place to learn about all things Data Vault 2.0. When asked why attendees should make the trip up to Vermont early for the Premium Business Track, a spokesperson for Data Vault Alliance noted, “The Premium Business Monday Track of this year's WWDVC is a new venture for us in response to the current needs of our attendees. This program, separate from the rest of the conference, is all about how to talk Data Vault to the business side of your organization, in language they understand, and in a way that highlights how Data Vault is the optimal data warehousing solution for today's ever-changing world.”

Throughout Business Monday, attendees can network with speakers, and cap off the evening with a Gala Dinner sponsored by DVA and Clean Data, all before the technical sessions begin on Tuesday. Data Vault Alliance is the number 1 trusted authority for all things Data Vault 2.0. Their mission is to keep standards and provide resources to ensure Data Vaults Done Right, Everywhere, Every Time™. The WWDVC is their annual conference, a place for networking, learning, hands-on-labs, and everything else Data Vault related. For more information about both the Business Monday and Main Conference programs of this year's WWDVC, visit http://wwdvc.com/.