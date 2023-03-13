Kwame Alexander Talks Race, Love and Hope at the Civil Rights Memorial Center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — On Friday, March 17, at 5:30 p.m., the Civil Rights Memorial Center (CRMC), a project of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), will host Kwame Alexander, author of “An American Story.” Joining the author in conversation is Tafeni English-Relf, director of the Alabama State Office and the CRMC.

Slavery can be a challenging topic to teach and even harder to help children of all races to understand. Using art and poetry, “An American Story” tells our shared history fully and truthfully.

“As book bans attempt to erase Black culture, it is more imperative than ever that we find ways to elevate writings and images that tell not only Black truths, but American truths. ‘An American Story’ achieves this beautifully,” says English-Relf. “The illustrations and artistry help narrate the story, offering an honest look at our shared experiences. “An American Story” is also a powerful teaching tool for educators and parents who may struggle to find ways to reinterpret one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history.”

Alexander has published 38 books, including three New York Times bestsellers. In 2021, the author partnered with the CRMC to release a national community-led poem titled “A Civil Community” after the guilty verdict of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man. Now displayed in the CRMC’s final gallery, the poem features select lines from nearly 1,000 writings contributed by students, teachers, parents and children nationwide.

WHAT: The Civil Rights Memorial Center will host a book signing by Kwame Alexander, author of “An American Story”

WHEN: Friday, March 17, at 5:30 p.m. CDT

WHERE: Civil Rights Memorial Center, 400 Washington Ave. in downtown Montgomery

Please email kimberly.allen@splcenter.org with any questions.