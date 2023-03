Main, News Posted on Mar 13, 2023 in Airports News

One of two security checkpoint lanes at Hilo Airport is down.

Passengers catching a flight should arrive three hours prior to your flight.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is providing seating in the waiting area and water will be available.

TSA is working on repairs and HDOT will continue to update on social media.

