Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,243 in the last 365 days.

AirBoss Files Annual Financial Statements

/EIN News/ -- NEWMARKET, Ontario, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX:ABSSF) (the “Company” or “AirBoss”) today announced the filing with securities regulators in Canada and the U.S. of its 2022 audited annual consolidated financial statements, notes thereto, and management’s discussion and analysis in respect of the annual financial statements.

As well as being available on the website of the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com and the website of the OTCMarkets at www.otcmarkets.com, these documents will also be posted on the Investor Centre section of AirBoss’ website at https://airboss.com/investor-center/.

AirBoss of America Corp.

AirBoss of America is a leading and diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of innovative survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through three divisions. AirBoss Defense Group is a global leader in personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a top-tier North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Engineered Products is a supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.


Investor Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

Media Contact: media@airboss.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

AirBoss Files Annual Financial Statements

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more