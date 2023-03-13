Georgia Fishing Forecasts Provide Great Info for Anglers

Want to better ensure your fishing success at your local waterway? No need to consult a crystal ball to get the fishing outlook, just check the updated Georgia Fishing Forecasts!

Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) fisheries biologists and technicians annually update the fishing forecasts for 31 Georgia reservoirs and 19 rivers, and they are available in one convenient location at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing-forecasts.

“If you want to find some of the best information about fishing specific water bodies, you need to check out these forecasts,” said Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “These forecasts provide information, such as best bets, technique tips and more and are each connected to an interactive map, which provides an additional layer of information to this already excellent resource.”



Lake forecasts include Allatoona, Andrews, Bartlett’s Ferry, Big Haynes (Randy Poynter), Blackshear, Blue Ridge, Burton, Carters, Chatuge, Chehaw, Clarks Hill, Goat Rock, Hamburg, Hartwell, High Falls, Jackson, Juliette, Lanier, Nottely, Oconee, Oliver, Rabun, Richard B. Russell, Seed, Seminole, Sinclair, Tobesofkee, Tugalo, Varner, Walter F. George, West Point, and Yonah.

Rivers detailed include the Altamaha, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Conasauga, Coosa, Coosawattee, Etowah, Flint, Ochlockonee, Ocmulgee, Oconee, Ogeechee, Oostanaula, Satilla, Savannah, St. Marys, Suwannee and Toccoa rivers.

For even more fishing tips, be sure to check out the weekly Fishing Blog post at GeorgiaWildlife.blog/category/fishing/.

Georgia anglers support fisheries conservation! Did you know that your license purchase allows the Georgia WRD to continue to do important research, maintain and operate public fishing areas and more? Purchase a Georgia license at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com/.

For more information on fishing in Georgia, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources.

###

