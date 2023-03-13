Submit Release
Assistant Police Chief Indicted, Charged with Assault

GREENE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of the Greeneville assistant police chief in connection to an assault that occurred in December.

On December 11th, at the request of 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI special agents began investigating allegations of assault involving Greeneville Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Hixson (DOB: 12/20/71). The investigation revealed that on December 10th, Hixson assaulted his stepdaughter during an argument at a home in the 100 block of Sunnyside Ridge Drive in Greeneville.

Today, the Greene County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Hixson with one count of Simple Assault. This afternoon, he turned himself in and was booked into the Greene County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

