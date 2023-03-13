REVISED / $17.92 million for infrastructure projects, fire halls and municipalities

CANADA, March 13 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial and federal governments have announced $17.92 million for infrastructure projects, fire departments and municipalities with increased populations due to local governance reform that took effect Jan. 1.

“The Canada Community-Building Fund’s support of projects throughout our province has made New Brunswick a better place for all residents,” said Local Government and Local Governance Reform Minister Daniel Allain. “While this phase of the program is coming to an end, we look forward to partnering with the federal government on another round of projects.”

Infrastructure projects around the province will share $5.93 million; $6.75 million will be distributed among eligible local governments; and $5.24 million has been allocated for fire hall improvements or construction.

“Communities across New Brunswick are welcoming new residents, and our government is investing to ensure that their infrastructure keeps up with the pace of growth,” said federal Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Dominic LeBlanc. “Better services, modernized infrastructure, more dynamic local economies – that is what we are delivering by working with our provincial and municipal partners.”

Approved projects range in size and cost. The Adé Thériault Arena in Baie-Sainte-Anne will receive more than $347,000 for roof improvements and insulation. The Greenwich Recreation Association is getting more than $264,000 for upgrades to its River Road Hub. The New Brunswick Railway Museum in Hillsborough will receive $200,000 to improve two buildings and to build a train hangar.

A list of all funded projects is available online.

Municipalities that have added residents from neighbouring local service districts will share funding for new projects under the fund’s unincorporated areas category. Sixty-one of the 77 entities will be eligible.

“We are asking local governments that have seen their populations grow to submit requests for project funding for their respective allocation,” said Allain.

The list of recipients and the funding amount are available online.

The fire hall funding will be used to build new halls or modernize existing ones. For example, the Penobsquis Fire Department is getting $864,000 to demolish its old station and build a new one on the same site.

The Canada Community-Building Fund is a permanent source of federal funding for infrastructure investments. While 80 per cent of the funding is allocated to local governments, 20 per cent is available for projects benefiting the residents of local service districts.

There was about $55 million available for New Brunswick’s unincorporated areas. Projects must be completed by March 31, 2024. Regional service commissions, water and wastewater commissions, community groups and other organizations offering services that benefit unincorporated areas were invited to apply for funding. More information on the Canada Community-Building Fund is available online.

A new agreement takes effect on April 1, 2024.

