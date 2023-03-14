Brian Gould

Brian Gould on How to Launch A Brand in the World’s Largest Market

BOCA RATON, FLORDIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s one thing to come up with a business idea. It’s another thing to turn that idea into a reality. And yet, even when someone has a product in hand, they still don’t have a business. If someone is looking to achieve success in a business, one has to find the customers who actually want to use the invention.

Bocca Ration, FL

March 14, 2023

Here are a few takeaways Brian Gould has discovered throughout his years working as a marketing and distribution professional. These are great to use to navigate through the complex challenges that come with launching a brand in the U.S. marketplace.

1. Pace Yourself

The number one piece of advice that everyone should embrace is the need to pace yourself. Launching a brand never takes place overnight. Even wunderkind brands take time to become established and gain the public eye. It doesn’t matter how incredible your business idea might be. When one starts off, they are the only one who knows that truth — and it takes time for others to catch onto that fact. If someone wants to succeed with launching a brand, especially in a marketplace as large as the U.S., you need to maintain perspective.

On the surface, things can be pretty intimidating. The Small Business Entrepreneurship Council reports that there were 6.1 million employer firms in the U.S at the last count, and the vast majority of those were startups and small businesses. Even when zooming into a particular sector, like the health and wellness industry, businesses still face the competition of tens of thousands of other brands.



This isn’t meant to discourage potential entrepreneurs, but to set expectations. If one heads into the market expecting the public to receive the products or services as if they’re the greatest thing since sliced bread, think again. No matter how innovative of a product someone has, there is going to be competition, and it will take time to show consumers that your business's option is the best one on the market. So take a deep breath, create a solid strategy, and then be patient. If a business can do that, the results will follow in time.

2. Diversify Your Launch

There are a lot of different ways to go about setting up retail channels in the modern market. Most of these are lumped into two broad categories: e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail. If one is debating which of these options to pursue, Brian Gould recommends both, starting with an online marketplace. Here’s why.

E-commerce is a powerful and growing form of retail. The pandemic, in particular, saw a staggering 50% growth in e-commerce sales between 2019 and 2021. Everyone is moving their products and services online whenever possible. Even restaurants offer their very physical, real-world, time-sensitive products in an online format now. People can view menus, place orders, and have the food delivered without getting up off of your couch.

What does all of this have to do with launching a brand? E-commerce offers a uniquely accessible way to reach consumers that can scale to the size and resources of a smaller company. Pople can set up a storefront, create marketing initiatives, and reach customers across the globe, even with a shoestring budget.

It’s always worthwhile to establish a brand online first. Along with being accessible, it also gives a business an online presence, which can be a crucial part of the next tip, reaching traditional brick-and-mortar retailers.

3. Don’t Underestimate Traditional Retail

Brian Gould states, "I’ve found over my years of experience in the retail and manufacturing sector that everyone tends to gravitate toward being either a brick-and-mortar or an e-commerce apologist. Everyone picks a side and then unapologetically fights to explain why that option is the unequivocally correct choice for launching a brand.

This has led to the question, why pick a side? Seriously, why both of these sales channels can't be used as key elements of a successful brand launch?

To get a new product in front of consumers, the quickest and easiest way is to launch online. Establishing an e-commerce presence, though, one doesn’t have to stop there. On the contrary, use that pre-established street cred to court the attention of larger brick-and-mortar retailers.

Whether it’s through attending an ECRM conference, direct contact with a retailer, reaching out through ones network, or any other line of communication, brands that are already established online should use that momentum to get their products on store shelves, too. When Brian Gould represents clients who are launching in the U.S. to national and regional chains, like Walgreens, CVS, or Target, Gould tells them about a new brand, and often the first thing they do is look them up. If they find a well-established company online, they’re much more willing to treat them as a legitimate prospect, which can open the doors to some of the largest retail channels out there.

4. Find Partners You Can Trust

Brian Gould's final tip is always to work with someone they can trust. One wouldn’t represent themselves in court, they would hire a lawyer with experience and knowledge, right? The same goes for launching a brand. Unless one has launched a brand in the U.S. before, they are going to be facing a lot of unknowns as they try to get their company off the ground and running in a competitive environment.



Working with an established distribution partner may come with some upfront costs. But in the long run, it can streamline much of the process. A launch partner can provide key insights and distribution strategies that come from years of experience. This can accelerate success and ultimately save the business untold quantities of resources.



Plus, any industry-specific distributor worth their salt should already come with a solid network of companies that they work with. This immediately puts a business on the inside track.



To launch quickly and effectively in a competitive market, one will need to think bigger than just having the best product or service. That’s an important starting point, but a business also need to assemble the right team to ensure to take the invention to market and get it in front of consumers promptly.

Launching a Brand in the U.S. Marketplace:

The U.S. is a competitive marketplace. But it also is the biggest retail sector in the world — and it can yield untold benefits for any brand that can establish itself and gain momentum.

The important thing is going into the process with the right mindset and strategy in place. So set expectations, treat e-commerce and brick-and-mortar sales channels with equal respect, and find a partner that can supercharge the launch strategy. If one can do that, the business gives itself the best chance for success while taking the brand into the largest market in the world.