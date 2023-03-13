Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market to Hit $ 1,644.1 Million by 2028 at 13.5% CAGR | The Insight Partners

According to The Insight Partners research reports on Smart Parcel Delivery Locker can help you gain crucial insights regarding the key drivers & opportunities.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Standard Smart Locker and Temperature Controlled Smart Locker), Component (Hardware and Software), and Application (Retail, Residential, University, Office, and Others),” the market is expected to grow from US$ 677.6 million in 2021 to US$ 1,644.1 million by 2028; and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on type, the global smart parcel delivery locker market is segmented into standard smart locker and temperature controlled smart locker. A smart parcel delivery locker plays a major role in the logistics sector, with billions of parcels delivered across the globe. End-use industries are demanding an infrastructure that can improve the way parcels are delivered. The growing demand for green, lean automated parcel locker technology and other delivery options is bolstering the market growth. Players in the smart parcel delivery locker market are offering standard smart locker systems with closed-loop access. For instance, Quadient provides a standard parcel locker to make parcel processing more efficient and improve user satisfaction. Its easy-to-use interface enables users to track parcels and get notifications of parcel delivery in real-time. The solution also provides an automated workflow to facilitate the package delivery and return processes. Cleveron offers Cleveron 302 parcel locker solution with modular column design, improved ergonomics, and drawer slots for small parcels with maximized capacity. The company's modular column system allows users to choose a suitable drawer configuration layout. Further, the locker sizes and placement can be easily changed by replacing or adding modules, which is encouraging the growth of the market. The e-commerce boom and significant growth in parcel volumes are anticipated to augment the growth of the standard smart locker segment.

Increasing Demand for Digital Parcel Delivery Solutions to Propel Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market Growth in Coming Years

Players in the smart parcel delivery locker market are adopting and innovating new products to cater to the demands of evolving online marketplaces, emerging businesses, retailers, and consumers. The rise in trend of digitization and increase in demand for faster, more flexible, and lower-cost parcel delivery services are driving the market. The proliferation of the internet and smart devices has increased users' ability to manage the entire transaction, from product selection to payment to shipment tracking on their smartphones. Rising disposable income and changing consumer preferences are fueling the demand for digital parcel delivery solutions. Digital parcel delivery enables customers to retrieve packages and mails by providing a centralized delivery point. Electronic digital parcel delivery lockers installed at apartment complexes, small businesses, and large enterprises send instant notifications to the recipient that their package has arrived. The smart locker also ensures that their package is safe and secure throughout every step of the delivery process. An immense surge in the growth of online platforms across the globe post-COVID-19 pandemic is further driving the demand for digital and advanced smart parcel lockers.



Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market: Type Overview

Based on type, the global smart parcel delivery locker market is segmented into standard smart locker and temperature controlled smart locker. The temperature controlled smart locker segment is anticipated to witness significant growth because of the growing demand for refrigerated pickup products. It is an advanced smart locker for storing perishable food items, medicine, or chemicals. The growing trend of online grocery shopping is propelling the demand for smart storage solutions. Temperature controlled smart locker can also be incorporated in an apartment or building to store residents' temperature-sensitive deliveries safely. Market players are providing a wide range of high-end smart lockers, such as those with thermoelectric cooling technology that keep locker compartments cool below the ambient temperature. The technology is witnessing a growing demand, owing to its low noise, long operating life, and low maintenance. The rising demand for protecting everything, from frozen groceries to meal deliveries, prescriptions, and others, is bolstering the growth of the temperature controlled smart locker segment.

Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Cleveron, DeBourgh, KEBA, and KernPack are among the key players profiled during the smart parcel delivery locker market study. In addition, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In 2021, TZ Limited opened a new office at the Oxford Centre for Innovation (UK), strengthening its relationships with local channel partners and expanding its client base in the region. With this development, the company will be able to provide truly global smart solutions to major enterprises and government agencies on every continent.

