According to CMi Global Health and Fitness Industry Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 125.23 Bn By2030

Custom Market Insights

Health and Fitness Industry Market was at US$ 78 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 125.23 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 7.5% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Health and Fitness Industry Market was estimated at USD 78 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 125.23 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights