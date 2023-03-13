VirgoCX Wealth confirms no exposure to Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank

VirgoCX Wealth assures customers that it will continue to provide liquidity for stablecoins USDC and USDT in both Canadian and US Dollar pairs

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- VirgoCX Wealth, a leading Canadian cryptocurrency OTC Desk, today announced that it has no exposure to Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank and that it continues to provide liquidity for Circle (USDC) and Tether (USDT) in both Canadian and US dollar pairs.This announcement comes in response to recent media reports regarding Signature Bank's and Silicon Valley Bank's liquidity issues and their subsequent closures by the FDIC and other regulatory bodies. VirgoCX Wealth would like to assure its users and partners that it does not hold any funds with Signature Bank or Silicon Valley Bank and has no exposure to either institution."Transparency and security are top priorities for us at VirgoCX Wealth, and we want to make sure our users and partners feel confident in our platform and the services we provide," said Adam Cai , CEO of VirgoCX Wealth. "We remain committed to providing reliable liquidity for USDC and USDT in both Canadian and US dollar pairs, and we will continue to monitor the market closely to ensure we are offering the best possible trading experience."About VirgoCX WealthVirgoCX Wealth is a leading Canadian OTC Desk that offers a secure, reliable, and user-friendly way to buy, sell, and trade digital assets. With a team of experienced professionals and a focus on transparency, VirgoCX Wealth provides its users with the tools they need to navigate the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency trading.For more information, visit virgocx.ca/otc