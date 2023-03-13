NEWLY ELECTED 2023-25 OECTA PROVINCIAL EXECUTIVE

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- René Jansen in de Wal has been elected President of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) at OECTA’s Annual General Meeting in Toronto. René will begin his two-year term on July 1, 2023,

René has been a member of OECTA’s Provincial Executive since 2017 and currently serves as First Vice-President of the Association. A high school teacher and member of OECTA’s Toronto Secondary Unit, René has been teaching for more than 30 years. Throughout his career, René has maintained a passion for education and advocacy. As he explains, “Every class is a new challenge. I look for something special in every student and person I meet. In everyone there is something special, and something to learn from.”

Joining President-elect Jansen in de Wal, OECTA’s newly elected Provincial Executive members are:

Past President – Barb Dobrowolski, Eastern

First Vice-President – Chris Cowley, Brant Haldimand Norfolk

Second Vice-President – Anthony Rocchio, Sudbury Elementary

Third Vice-President – Diana Corazza, York

Treasurer – Michel Derikx, Hamilton-Wentworth

Councillors – Dean Demers, Kenora, and Melissa Garrett, Waterloo

OTF Table Officer – Andrew Robertson, Dufferin-Peel Secondary

Additionally, the following five members were elected to the positions of Governor with the Ontario Teachers’ Federation (OTF):

Julie Altomare-Di Nunzio, Toronto Elementary

Rick Belisle, Nipissing Secondary

Paul Kiely, Hamilton-Wentworth

Tracey Pecarski, Renfrew

Andrew Robertson, Dufferin-Peel Secondary

- 30 -

OECTA represents the 45,000 professionals who teach all grades in publicly funded English Catholic schools in Ontario.

Michelle Despault, Director of Member Communications and Public Affairs Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association 416-925-2493 x 509 m.despault@catholicteachers.ca