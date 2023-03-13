Nasdaq Halts Signature Bank

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading was halted on March 13, 2023 in Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY and SBNYP) at 04:00:01 Eastern Time for "additional information requested” from the company at a last sale price of $70.00 (Nasdaq: SBNY) and $11.90 (Nasdaq: SBNYP).



Trading will remain halted until Signature Bank has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

