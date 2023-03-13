The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will have 862 any-deer bow licenses available to nonresidents in 2023.

Applicants can apply online beginning March 15 on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The deadline to apply is April 15.

Up to five hunters can apply together as a party. A lottery will be held if more applications are received than licenses available. A total of 1,836 people applied in 2022.

The number of nonresident any-deer bow licenses available is 15% of the previous year’s mule deer gun license allocation.