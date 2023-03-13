School Bond and Levy Election Tomorrow

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Date: March 13, 2023
Boise, Idaho — School bond and levy elections will be held in 40 out of 44 Idaho counties on Election Day, March 14, 2023. The elections will take place at polling locations across the state on March 14, with polls open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The following school districts are holding a bond or supplemental levy election on March 14:
American Falls Joint District
Blackfoot District
Boundary County District
Butte County District
Camas County District
Cascade District
Cassia Joint District
Challis Joint District
Clark County District
Coeur d’Alene District
Fremont County Joint District
Genesee Joint District
Gooding Joint District
Grace District
Hansen District
Highland District
Horseshoe Bend District
Idaho Falls District
Jefferson County Joint District
Jerome Joint District
Kendrick District
Kootenai District
Kuna Joint District
Lakeland Joint District
Lewiston Independent District
Meadows Valley District
Nampa District
North Gem District
Notus District
Oneida County District
Parma District
Payette Joint District
Pocatello/Chubbuck District
Post Falls District
Potlatch District
Ririe Joint District
Rockland District
Snake River District
Soda Springs Joint District
St. Maries Joint District
Sugar–Salem District
Swan Valley District
Twin Falls District
Weiser District
West Jefferson District
West Side District
Only voters who live within the boundaries of one of these school districts may vote in that school district’s election. To view a sample ballot or to find out more information, visit your county clerk’s website: https://voteidaho.gov/county-clerks/.
