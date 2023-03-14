Atlanta Urgent Care WestsideMed Offering Easy Walk-In Physical Exams For Quick Peace Of Mind
[Physicals] can be a source of anxiety for some patients...our compassionate and experienced medical staff will do everything we can to make the process as comfortable and stress-free as possible”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WestsideMed, a leading urgent care clinic in Atlanta, offers its comprehensive urgent care physicals to patients, regardless of appointments.
With these physicals, patients can receive quick and efficient evaluations of their health status, allowing them to identify potential health concerns and take proactive steps to manage their health.
The physical exams at WestsideMed are designed to cover a wide range of medical issues. They include comprehensive physical evaluations covering everything from routine blood pressure and cholesterol screenings to more specialized tests like EKGs and pulmonary function tests.
The clinic also offers immunizations and vaccinations, including flu shots, to help patients stay healthy and prevent the spreading of infectious diseases.
Ariel Esteves, an emergency medicine and family nurse practitioner located in Atlanta leads the team of experienced medical professionals at WestsideMed. Esteves brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the clinic, having worked in urgent care over the years. With her guidance, the team at WestsideMed is dedicated to providing patients with the highest quality care and medical services.
"We understand that people need access to medical care at a moment's notice, and we're committed to providing comprehensive and efficient care to every patient who walks through our doors," said Esteves.
"Our team of experienced medical professionals is dedicated to helping patients manage their health and prevent serious health issues from developing."
Urgent Care Physicals: A Crucial Line Of Defense
Urgent care physicals can be an essential line of defense for an individual's health for several reasons. First and foremost, physical exams can help identify potential health issues before they become more serious problems. By catching health problems early, patients can take proactive steps to manage their health, prevent the condition's progression, and avoid more severe complications.
Physical exams can also help patients stay up-to-date on preventive care, such as immunizations and cancer screenings, which can help detect and prevent serious illnesses. Additionally, these exams allow patients to discuss any health concerns or questions they may have with a healthcare professional and receive education and guidance on healthy lifestyle choices.
Urgent care physicals are especially important for individuals who may not have a primary care physician or cannot get an appointment with their doctor for weeks or even months. Urgent care clinics, like WestsideMed, provide quick and convenient access to medical care, allowing patients to receive medical attention when needed without waiting for an appointment or visiting an emergency room for non-life-threatening issues.
Overall, urgent care physicals can play a vital role in helping individuals take control of their health and stay on top of any potential health issues. By seeking regular medical care, patients can take steps to prevent serious illnesses and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Annual Physical Exams
Along with the standard checklist of examinations that make up a standard physical exam, the team at WestsideMed provides additional support in the form of further tests for their in-house lab testing.
“Depending on your age, sex, and medical history, we may perform additional tests or screenings, such as blood work, urinalysis, or a skin cancer screening. We aim to provide you with a complete health evaluation and identify any potential issues requiring further attention.”
Indeed, the team of medical providers at the Atlanta urgent care performs various tests and can refer patients to specialists in case any issues come to the forefront during their respective exams.
Keeping in line with its mission to provide a welcoming, warm environment, the team of medical providers at WestsideMed assures would-be patients that the urgent care physicals in Atlanta are routine and as stress-free as possible.
“We understand that physical exams can be a source of anxiety for some patients. But our compassionate and experienced medical staff will do everything we can to make the process as comfortable and stress-free as possible.”
About WestsideMed
WestsideMed is open seven days a week, with extended hours to accommodate patients' busy schedules. With their comprehensive urgent care physicals, patients can now receive the medical attention they need when they need it.
For more information about WestsideMed and their urgent care physicals, please visit their website or contact the clinic directly.
