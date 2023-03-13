HOW TO USE THIS SNAPSHOT

JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-glxy)

(Jem-PER-lee)

Glaxosmithkline, LLC

Approval date: 04/22/2021

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

JEMPERLI is a prescription medicine used to treat adult females with uterine cancer (endometrial cancer). JEMPERLI may be used when:

the tumor has been shown by a laboratory test to be mismatch repair deficient (dMMR), and

the tumor has returned, or it has spread (advanced cancer), and

you have received certain types of chemotherapy that did not work or are no longer working

How is this drug used?

JEMPERLI is given into the vein through an intravenous (IV) line. JEMPERLI is usually given every 3 weeks for the first 4 doses, and then beginning 3 weeks later, it is usually given every 6 weeks. The healthcare provider will decide how many treatments are needed.

What are the benefits of this drug?

In the trial, JEMPERLI 42.3% of patients had a decrease in the size of their tumors (29.6%), or their tumors could no longer be detected (12.7%). For most patients (93.3%), the response lasted more than 6 months.

JEMPERLI was approved under FDA’s accelerated approval program, which provides earlier patient access to a promising new drug while the company continues to conduct clinical trials to confirm that the drug works well.

+ Ongoing at last assessment

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race and age?

Sex: All patients were female since JEMPERLI is for the treatment of endometrial cancer.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table below summarizes efficacy results by subgroup. These exploratory analyses should be interpreted with caution. Table 2: Subgroup Analysis of Objective Response Rate Demographic Subgroup Objective Response Rate Race White 41.4 (28.6, 55.1) Black 100 (2.5, 100) Asian 50.0 (1.3, 98.7) American Indian or Alaska native 66.7 (9.4, 99.2) Not reported 28.6 (3.7, 71.0) Age < 65 38.9 (23.1, 56.5) ≥65 45.7 (28.8, 63.4) Adapted from FDA review.

What are the possible side effects?

JEMPERLI can cause serious and potentially deadly immune reactions including inflammation of the lungs, gut, liver, kidneys, hormonal glands and skin as well as infusion related reactions, can cause fetal harm, and should not be taken if you’re breastfeeding.

The most common adverse reactions are fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, anemia, and constipation.

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)? The Table below summarizes side effects that occurred in patients with dMMR endometrial cancer in GARNET Trial. The number of patients representing efficacy findings may differ from the number of patients representing safety findings due to different pools of study participants analyzed for efficacy and safety. Table 3. Adverse Drug Reactions in ≥10% in Patients with dMMR Endometrial Cancer who Received JEMPERLI in GARNET Trial Adverse Reaction JEMPERLI (N = 104) All Grades

% Grade 3 or 4

% Blood and Lymphatic System Anemia 24 13 Gastrointestinal Nausea 30 0 Diarrhea 26 1.9 Constipation 20 0.9 Vomiting 18 0 General and Administration Site Fatigue 48 1 Infections Urinary tract infection 13 1.9 Metabolism and Nutrition Decreased appetite 14 0 Musculoskeletal and Connective Tissue Myalgia 12 0 Respiratory, Thoracic, and Mediastinal Cough 14 0 Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue Pruritus 14 1

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

WHO WAS IN THE CLINICAL TRIALS?

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved JEMPERLI based on evidence from the GARNET trial (NCT02715284) of 71 patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer that was shown to be mismatch repair deficient (dMMR), and for which certain types of chemotherapy did not work or was no longer working. The cohort used for the approved indication was conducted at 40 sites in 7 countries in North America and Europe.

Figures below summarize how many patients were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of JEMPERLI by sex, race and age. There was no difference in patient demographics between the efficacy and safety populations.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex (Efficacy Population)

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race (Efficacy Population)

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age (Efficacy Population)

Who participated in the trials? Table 4. Baseline Demographics by Age and Race (efficacy population) Demographic dMMR EC n=71 (%) Age (years) Median, y 64.0 Range, y 39, 80 <65 yrs, n 36 (51.0) ≥65 yrs - <75 yrs 28 (49.0) ≥75 yrs 7 (10.0) Race n(%) White 58 (81.7) Black 1 ( 1.4) Asian 2 ( 2.8) American Indian or Alaska Native 3 ( 4.2) Not reported 7 (9.9)

How were the trials designed?

The FDA approved JEMPERLI based on evidence from one clinical trial of 71 patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer that was shown to be mismatch repair deficient (dMMR), and for which certain types of chemotherapy did not work or was no longer working.

The trial measured the proportion of patients who experienced partial shrinkage or complete disappearance of their tumors while receiving JEMPERLI.

How were the trials designed? The efficacy and safety of JEMPERLI in patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer that are mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) and that has progressed on or following prior treatment with a platinum-containing regimen were evaluated in one open-label, single-arm, non-randomized, multicohort trial. The primary efficacy outcome measure of the trial was objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DoR). ORR was determined by blinded central review according to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST).

