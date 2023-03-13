Industrial and Investment Group Aurum participated in a round table in Brussels
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, March 10, 2023, the Brussels Foundation “Justice for Ukraine” held a round table in Brussels on the topic of “Consequences of the war for private business and the economy of Ukraine - results of 2022, challenges of 2023” with the participation of European politicians, experts and business representatives.
As part of the event, the issues of the impact the war in Ukraine has on the EU economy in 2023 and the prospects of reparations for Ukraine were discussed; participants paid attention to the issues of conflicts between the Ukrainian state and business in 2014-2022, and considered the model of the relationship between the state and business, as the post-war revival of the Ukrainian economy is expected to be carried out in accordance with it, etc.
Speaking at the event, Alona Lebedieva, the owner of the Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group Aurum, spoke about the company’s activities before the start of the full-scale invasion of russia into Ukraine, about the charitable assistance Aurum Fund has been providing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the people during the war, and about fruitful cooperation with the military administrations. She also answered questions about the relocation of business during the war and shared plans for further development of the company after the end of the war.
“Our company has always maintained a pro-Ukrainian policy, aiming to build a strong and independent Ukrainian economy. Despite being at loss, having part of the enterprises occupied, we continue to pay salaries to employees, pay taxes to the state and local budgets in full, and help the local population and military administrations,” shared Alona Lebedieva.
Frank Schwalba-Hoth, a former MEP (Germany), Paulo Casaca, a former MEP (Portugal), Claudia Tapardel, a former MEP (Romania) and Kateryna Tsaranok (Brussels Modern Education & Research Institute) took active part in the discussions during the round table.
After the statements made by Ukrainian business representatives, experts and participants of the event discussed the need for the rule of law in Ukraine, the inadmissibility of corruption and double standards. Some quite animated discussions among experts and participants were brought about by the questions of the need to reform the law enforcement system of Ukraine, the cluster model of economic development, as well as the prospects of reparation for Ukraine.
