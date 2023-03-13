SuperGreen Solutions Appoints Michael Epps as Next Chief Executive Officer
Solar Veteran & seasoned business development leader Michael Epps is poised to lead SuperGreen Solutions’ growth, acquisitions, & “franchisee first” philosophy
I look forward to helping strengthen the brand and drive sustainable, industry-leading growth that benefits the employees, shareholders, franchisees, and communities in which we operate.””BEL AIR, MD, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperGreen Solutions®, a leading green initiatives innovator, today announced the appointment of Michael Epps as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer, succeeding current Chief Executive Officer Dan Dubell, who will remain as a key member of the SuperGreen Solutions executive team.
— Michael Epps, CEO of SuperGreen Solutions
Michael brings a wealth of experience to this role as a solar energy veteran, having served in several senior leadership positions over the past six-plus years at Palmetto (Solar). His capabilities include extensive growth leadership expertise in building top-performing sales teams focused on omnichannel execution, strategic planning and execution, new client acquisition, and team development.
“Michael is a world-class industry professional that will do a terrific job leading SuperGreen Solutions into the future,” states former CEO Dan Dubell. “I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished together, and I am confident that Michael is the right person to build on the momentum we have created. ”
“I have long admired the SuperGreen Solutions brand and culture. I am very excited to join the team,” states Michael Epps. “I believe SuperGreen Solutions has built a solid foundation. I look forward to helping strengthen the brand, capture new market opportunities, and drive sustainable, industry-leading growth that benefits the employees, shareholders, franchisees, and communities in which we operate.”
Passionate about the success of others, Michael will serve in his new role as a servant-leader helping to elevate the customer base, identify new business opportunities, and develop both the service/technology provider side of the industry.
“Michael’s distinguished track record and strong background in developing top-performing sales teams will be of tremendous value to SuperGreen Solutions as we continue to develop entrepreneurial endeavors and new operational verticals within the green energy space,” says Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Garry McDowall.
About SuperGreen Solutions
Headquartered in Bel Air, Maryland, SuperGreen Solutions® has made a name for itself as a leader in green initiatives, helping homeowners decrease their carbon footprint through innovative renewable energy solutions. Established in 2011, SuperGreen Solutions® offers a variety of green energy solutions, such as residential and commercial solar planning and installation, EV charging solutions, and other innovative products. Aiming to create an energy-efficient future with their diverse and sustainable solutions, SuperGreen Solutions’ products and services can be explored at www.supergreensolutions.com or by calling (888) 9-SUPERG. Join the conversation and follow SuperGreen Solutions on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn @SuperGreenSolutions.
