Klean Industries Updates Consulting Services on Tire Pyrolysis, Plastic Gasification and Waste to Energy Technologies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Klean Industries Inc. ("Klean") is a vertically integrated industrial energy Solutions Company focused on turning waste streams into domestic energy, sustainable green commodities, and new jobs. Klean provides strategic updates to its consulting and engineering services on planning and analysis necessary for project developers, investors, and resource owners to identify and evaluate cleantech projects and new alternative energy opportunities.
Klean has extensive experience in the conventional energy and alternative energy markets, specifically in the utilization of waste, e.g., tires, plastics, municipal solid waste, etc., as a primary energy feedstock. This enables Klean to provide a range of consulting and engineering services to meet the specific needs of various customers, including the evaluation of various energy projects.
Klean provides new consulting services to provide project developers, investors, and resource owners with a better understanding of the unique risks involved in the energy and resource recovery sector. Klean utilizes an extensive team of technical, commercial, and environmental assessment experts spread across a network of countries to provide expertise in pyrolysis and gasification technologies, power engineering, energy system analysis, biomass and biogas fuels, waste policy, and energy sector economics. Klean custom tailors its consulting services and product offerings to meet each individual project's specific needs and desired outcomes.
Klean's focus is on renewable energy technologies such as landfill gas and biogas utilization, dedicated combustion of biomass for heat and power, co-combustion of biomass and fossil fuels, anaerobic digestion, conventional waste-to-energy, and advanced thermal processes such as gasification and pyrolysis.
Global market drivers for sustainable development and renewable energy make pyrolysis and gasification-based waste-to-energy technologies extremely attractive business opportunities due to their exceptionally efficient waste treatment, high-value, commodity-based end products, recovery of non-oxidized metals and cleaner energy, waste volume reduction and environmentally safe technologies and by-products.
Klean also provides business advisory, director services, and project investment review services for project and company opportunities that are considering the use of commercially proven pyrolysis and gasification technologies. The Klean Team possesses long-term experience gained from the practical realization of multiple large-scale commercial plants that have been operational for decades. Klean also possesses a broad network of equipment vendors, suppliers, and other subcontractors which enable customers to establish projects anywhere around the globe. The company also has long-term relationships with commodity off-take partners who are the leading Fortune 500 industrials and relationships around the world with engineering partners and design-build contractors who provide industry-leading performance guarantees and service contracts for decades of smooth plant operations.
Klean's employees are leading experts in the environmental sector with decades of experience and their work has included site assessments and strategic work for a range of both private and public sector customers. Klean is often engaged to assist customers with environmental due diligence focusing on the regulatory regime, renewable energy support mechanisms, technology valuations, and the underlying structure of local and national energy commodity markets. The commercial due diligence process may also include a review of fuel supply markets, fuel supply contracts, off-take contracts, and issues related to the power purchase agreements.
The Klean Team delivers "real world" solutions that balance any organization's ecology objectives and the economic requirements to make projects a reality. Klean invites potential customers to review their website and to contact the sales team to assist in developing any alternative energy project.
For more information on Klean Industries please review our website www.kleanindustries.com.
About Klean Industries
Klean Industries (“Klean”) provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts has decades of experience in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of the highest-quality equipment to convert waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services are a result of combined knowledge in the design of recycling, resource recovery, waste management, and power generation projects. Our global project management expertise safeguards timelines and budgets enabling projects to be delivered in less time and at lower costs.
Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered carbon blacks, and green hydrogen from various kinds of feedstocks. Our know-how and technical skills provide a specialization in building projects that use advanced thermal technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization, which convert end-of-life tires, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new cleantech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between the low carbon, circular economy, and the goal of zero waste to landfill.
