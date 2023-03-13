GETHAIRMD™ AND DR. RAVI PATEL ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP OFFERING HAIR LOSS TREATMENTS TO PATIENTS
LivWell Method, led by Board-Certified physician, Dr. Patel adds a comprehensive suite of FDA-cleared hair loss/enhancement treatments to its service offerings
GetHairMD’s safe and effective, clinically-proven hair loss treatments provide patients with superior results which is consistent with our mission of offering patients their perfect treatment option”DALLAS, TX, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LivWell Method, led by Board-Certified physician, Dr. Ravi Patel, today announced that in conjunction with GetHairMD™, it has added a comprehensive suite of FDA-cleared hair loss/enhancement treatments to its robust service offerings.
— Dr. Ravi Patel
With this partnership, Dr. Patel joins the GetHairMD™ network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all forms and causes of hair loss.
GetHairMD™ offers a one-stop shop for patients battling hair loss. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, at-home therapies, laser hair growth treatments and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. GetHairMD™ is one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion, which drives specially formulated, medical grade serum directly into the scalp for superior results.
“LivWell Method has been successfully helping patients get a head start in proper healthcare by embracing a more preventative lifestyle. We have decided that non-surgical hair loss/regrowth was the next logical extension of services to better serve the needs of our loyal patients,” said Dr. Patel. “GetHairMD’s full suite of safe and effective clinically-proven hair loss treatment options provide patients with superior results which is consistent with our mission of offering patients the perfect treatment option to meet their wellness and aesthetic goals.”
“We are so pleased to be partnering with Dr. Patel and LivWell Method to bring our proven hair loss/regrowth treatments to LivWell patients in North Dallas and Addison” said Paul Herchman, GetHairMD CEO, “Hair loss affects over 45% of the adult population in both men and women. Dr. Patel and the fantastic team at LivWell Method can now offer these breakthrough, proven hair loss solutions to their patients as part of their overall wellness program.”
Dr. Patel and LivWell Method is conveniently located at 12720 Hillcrest Rd, Suite 207 Dallas, TX 75230. To book an appointment for a free consultation, call 469.281.2626 or visit the LivWell Method website at www.livwellmethod.net.
About LivWell Method and Dr. Patel:
LivWell Method is the one of the premier wellness practices in Dallas and Medical Director, Dr. Ravi Patel, has been recognized by D Magazine as one of the Best Doctors in Dallas for the past three consecutive years. LivWell Method has been proudly serving Dallas and the DFW Metroplex since 2015 with health and wellness programs designed to help patients feel better, maintain health, prolong life, and combat aging.
LivWell Method Founder and Medical Director, Dr. Ravi B Patel, is a board-certified physician in Internal Medicine. He also completed his specialization in Geriatric Medicine in New York City. Dr. Patel has seen that the ultimate care of the patient is optimized by looking beyond traditional boundaries and providing a multidisciplinary approach.
To book an appointment or a free consultation, call 469.281.2626 or visit the LivWell Method website at www.livwellmethod.net.
About GetHairMD™:
GetHairMD™ is a network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all form and causes of hair loss.
GetHairMD™ is the one-stop shop for all hair loss solutions. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, at-home therapies, laser hair growth treatments and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. Along with the hair loss solutions we provide today, we constantly stay ahead of the technological curve. For example, we are one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion, which drives our pharmaceutical grade serum into the scalp for optimal results.
GetHairMD™ has grown this year from a single location in Southlake, TX to 14 locations nationally.
For more information about GetHairMD™, please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com.
