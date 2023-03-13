KronosMD Inc CEO to attend the Annual Roth Investor Conference on March 13-14, 2023.

Parkerburg, WV, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KronosMD, INC., a subsidiary of Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a leading product development and manufacturing company, announced today that KronosMD Inc., CEO Dr. Greg Rubin will attend the Roth Investor Conference March 13th - 14th.

Dr. Rubin will be available for meetings with investment bankers, retail investors and CEO's during the full term of the conference. To book a meeting with Dr. Rubin to discuss capital provisions, please email DrRubin/at/KronosMD.com directly for meeting times and contact details.

The conference will feature individual and small group meetings, industry panels, presentations and fireside chats with institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high net-worth investors.

For investors interested in learning more about KronosMD's innovative digital health technology and its potential for market disruption, Dr. Rubin's attendance at the Annual Roth Investor Conference provides an excellent opportunity for discussion and engagement. Investors can contact their Roth representative or KNOS investor relations team to coordinate meetings, either face-to-face during the conference or via an online virtual meeting in the weeks following.

The Annual Roth Conference is one of the largest investment conferences in the U.S. for small-cap companies. Roth Capital combines company presentations, Q&A sessions and management 1-on-1 meetings. Roth award-winning Research Team identifies distinguished presenting companies across broad sectors, including consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial growth, metals & mining, sustainability, services, technology and more.

https://www.roth.com/about

About KronosMD Inc.

As a transformative digital health company, KronosMD is revolutionizing the Healthcare industry by introducing patented SWAVE ™ ultrasound imaging technology in all dental care specialties, for any patient situation. The company's innovations include the world's first point-of-care dental ultrasound system using an advanced, KronosMD acquired technology that is disrupting the dental imaging methodology by introducing ultrasound as an advanced clinical diagnostic and assessment tool, by making it portable, and economically appealing to the dental industry.

SWAVE™ sensor is the only 3D ultrasound transducer that can perform both extraoral and intraoral imaging in an ergonomical handheld probe using SWAVE™ technology. Our advanced technology will reduce the manufacturing cost, and our software platform will make the sensors easy to everyday use and will be fully integrated with the leading dental management and clinical workflow software and accessible on smartphones, or tablets.

Utilizing AI (Artificial Intelligence) and our proprietary and patented solutions, protected by an IP portfolio we will enable dentists to obtain more informed treatment decisions in real time without the need to take multiple X-Rays. In addition, SWAVE® provides an advanced ultrasound platform with

S-WAVE SCAN™ software that will be integrated into most dental practice management systems on the market.

We will manufacture and market the SWAVE™ system, which will include 3D Ultrasound sensors and accessories and software subscriptions (SaaS), to dental healthcare providers utilizing direct sales, and national distributors, via strategic partnerships and online sales.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high-voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled down for air purification in cars or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection n (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destruction of various types of microorganisms (including Corona Viruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real word environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers "VIRUS KILLER" in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded company that accepts DOGE coin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

Contact us via info@kronosati.co or visit https://www.kronosati.co or https://www.1800SafeAIR.com

