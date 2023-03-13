Miami Photographer Marco Castro’s New Work Is Now Gracing The Cover Of FHM Magazine
Featuring world-renowned fashion model Ines Trocchia, the recent FHM publication adds another feather to his cap.MIAMI, FLORIDA , USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida-based photographer Marco Castro who has previously worked with prestigious brands such as Honey Birdette and Roberto Cavalli, has added another accolade to his long list of accomplishments after a recent publication in FHM Magazine. The cover of the new edition of FHM magazine now features world-renounced fashion model Ines Trocchia who was photographed by Marco in Phoenix, Arizona.
Expressing his gratification at the recent accomplishment, Marco Castro says, “Working with Ines was such a delight; she was extremely professional and worked well with directions. Most importantly, Ines understood light and knew her angles well. I am extremely grateful for this wonderful opportunity to work with one of the best in the industry.”
As evident, Marco Castro Photo (@marcocastrophoto) has spent more than 15 years serving the fashion and business sectors. His firm specializes in commercial photography and videography and offers total turnkey solutions to clients worldwide. Marco Castro Photo, which takes pride in its unmatched commitment and enthusiasm for client success, is intensely focused on extending its reach with fashion and outdoor businesses. Marco Castro is currently working on a photo book collection for 2024 that will feature fashion and creative posing with some of the world's leading supermodels.
“Being hired by Paul Heyman and his team was a dream come true. This team was on top of the ball from the very first call to the post-production process. I am extremely proud of our work and excited for future opportunities with this prestigious brand.” Exclaims the fast-rising videographer & photographer Marco Castro.
About Marco Castro
Living in beautiful Miami, Florida, Marco Castro is a freelance videographer & photographer specializing in lifestyle editorial campaigns and brand marketing efforts. He is also a proud father of two beautiful children with his beloved wife.
Follow Marco Castro on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/marcocastrophoto/ or visit www.marcocastrophoto.com
Marco Castro
Marco Castro Photo
+1 954-947-1854
hello@marcocastrophoto.com