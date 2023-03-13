Touchstone Recovery Center, a Fresno Drug Rehab, Helps People Fight Addiction
For more than 18 years, Touchstone Recovery Center, a drug rehab, has been helping individuals and families recover from the damage done by addiction.
Not many people realize how easy it is to get addicted to opioids or prescription medication. This, along with the stigma of drug abuse, prevents people in Fresno from reaching out for help. However, people should note that there are several reputed Fresno drug rehab centers like Touchstone Recovery Center that can provide them with the help they need.
Pattern recognition is complex when it comes to addiction. These patterns may vary from person to person. However, with professional assistance, people can recognize these addictive behaviors and start their journey to recovery.
A person with addiction develops a physical dependence on the substance. Therefore, people need to speak out and seek help if they find themselves in a situation where they cannot stop using a harmful drug. Only by approaching a reliable Fresno rehab facility can a search for help be effective. Fresno drug rehab facilities like Touchstone Recovery Center have the following kinds of treatment programs:
● Residential/Inpatient Treatment Program
● Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)
● Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP)
Often, people with addiction need to go through a detox before they can start to recover. But, the issue is that some people believe they can detox at home with detox kits or by stopping alcohol or drugs altogether. Doing so can be counter-productive, and people may end up experiencing extreme withdrawal symptoms. Instead, healthcare professionals recommend visiting an alcohol rehab in Fresno with certified addiction specialists. Experts at clinics like Touchstone Recovery Center conduct a medical evaluation before the detox. They also ensure that a person is physically and emotionally sound and ready to begin treatment to conquer their addiction.
“Touchstone recovery center saved my life. The staff and counselors here made my experience comfortable and excited about recovery. Allen was my counselor and he challenged me and helped me get to where I am today. The rest of the staff was so helpful and still apart of my life today thank you touchstone for making recovery fun and possible.”
– Jonathan George
Some people also have the notion that recovery from addiction is all about the reduction of drug abuse. They fail to understand that addiction is a disease like any other physical illness. And it must be treated that way. Not consuming alcohol or drugs for a while would not treat addiction. People need professional help just like they need to go to a doctor for other disorders. Drug Rehabs like Touchstone Recovery Center can help people overcome addiction and understand its root causes. They offer medical advice, evidence-based addiction treatment, emotional support, counseling, and many other services that help people lead better lives.
About Touchstone Recovery Center
Touchstone Recovery Center has been raising the bar for drug rehab care across Fresno with more support and compassionate care for people suffering from different types of addictions. The Center offers treatment for all substances- alcohol, inhalants, opioids, cocaine, meth, hallucinogens, etc. The rehab program here caters to personalized care often needed for people fighting psychological problems and substance use disorder. The facility helps people realize there is still hope for a drug-free, happier life.
