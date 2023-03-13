Landmark West Village Co-op Breathes Easy Again

350-352-354 West 12th Street

Circa 1865 co-op at 350-352-354 West 12th Street completes decarbonization project with VRF Solutions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A five-story co-op at 350-352-354 West 12th Street in the West Village has completely eliminated the carbon footprint of its three contiguous landmark buildings. Led by VRF Solutions LLC, a design-build mechanical contractor, the project entailed the installation of cutting-edge air source heating, air-conditioning, and hot water systems.

The new mechanical systems will effectively decarbonize the buildings, bringing them into compliance with the Climate Mobilization Act (CMA), passed in 2019. Also known as Local Law 97, it mandates the decarbonization and electrification of New York City’s fossil fuel-based building infrastructure. Starting in 2024, the city will be imposing penalties based on a building’s carbon footprint.

“These are 158-year-old, landmark buildings featuring time-honored architectural details that are lovely to look at, but not energy efficient by today’s standards,” said VRF President Tom Esposito. “With the retrofit of the heating, air-conditioning, and domestic hot water infrastructure, the buildings are not only more comfortable, but they are also able to meet critical environmental standards and help the co-op avoid significant carbon penalties from the city.”

The benefits of the work include:

Individual temperature control for improved occupant comfort

Improved indoor air quality (IAQ)

Decarbonization

Reduced operation and maintenance costs

Increased property values

The 42-unit co-op was able to complete the work in less than a year because VRF Solutions provided a comprehensive design-build program that handled all of the project’s engineering, permit expediting, procurement, contracting, and commissioning work.

Added Joe Novella, Chief Building Scientist, “In the time it would have taken other co-ops to conduct a preliminary study and explore how to approach a project like this, VRF delivered the finished project. Because we do all the work in-house, our ability to value-engineer and execute on our client’s decarbonization and electrification projects takes half the time and is less expensive than the conventional approach.”



About VRF Solutions LLC

VRF Solutions LLC is an innovative design-build contracting firm specializing in high-performance electrically driven heat pump HVAC and domestic hot water systems in the New York Tri-state area. The Company handles the entire process in-house, completing projects efficiently, while delivering maximum value to its clients. Among its services are Design/Build, Value Engineering, Project Management, PACE (Property Assessment Clean Energy) and Clean Heat programs, Electrification, Decarbonization, and Mechanical Contracting. More information about VRF Solutions may be found at www.vrf-solutions.com.