U.S. Immigrant Works to Heal Others One Chapter and Session at a Time

UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residing and working peacefully in what is commonly known as “Granola Park” in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., is a healing practitioner on a humanitarian mission to globally promote immigrant consciousness. This month, the Takoma Park, MD, resident Sooyong Kim, originally from South Korea, launched her eight-episode video series “Fun Healing with Sooyong,” which provides a sneak peek into her book Immigrant Consciousness Healing for Beginners—now in development for release next year.

The video series, hosted via YouTube and Instagram, provides viewers with a synopsis of each of the eight chapters of Sooyong’s book that draws upon her more than 20 years of literal hands-on experience in the healing arts to promote emotional and physical wellness.

Preliminary reviewers of the book describe it as a guidebook for healing and living well thanks to the wisdom and practical advice Sooyong conveys in an easily digestible, storytelling fashion designed for readers to apply in a broad range of life events or circumstances.

With this book, Sooyong adds “author” to the various roles in which she serves to support the wellness of others. She is also a licensed massage therapist and gifted, intuitive practitioner who creates space and combines several modalities in her practice for her clients’ healing. Sooyong runs her practice in Takoma Park, MD, and believes that every single person has the capacity to heal. “I want to help as many people as possible tap into their healing capacity now. That’s what drives me to write Immigrant Consciousness Healing for Beginners and offer my “Fun Healing with Sooyong” series even before releasing my book,” says Sooyong.

On immigrant consciousness, Sooyong says, “Consciousness can show up in your life whether you’re an immigrant or a descendant of immigrants”—so, essentially, the concepts in her book apply to most anyone who desires healing of mind, body, and spirit.

Through the video series and monthly Instagram live sessions based upon her book, viewers have the opportunity to get acquainted with the book’s concepts, ask Sooyong questions during the lives, and cultivate a foundation for developing a deeper understanding of the book—should they choose to read it upon its release. The first live, hosted by Talk About It program host Stephanie Powell, will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, March 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time via @talkaboutitprogram.

Be sure to view the “Fun Healing with Sooyong” videos, which are being hosted on Sooyong’s marketing partner’s (Talk About It) YouTube Channel and accessible via her website (https://www.sooyongkim.com)—where clients can also schedule healing sessions that she provides in the form of Shiatsu, Reiki, and CranioSacral Therapy services.

Also visit https://www.sooyongkim.com and stay connected with Sooyong via her Instagram and Facebook accounts, to receive updates on the release of her book Immigrant Consciousness Healing for Beginners planned for 2024 as well as monthly posting of companion videos and hosting of Instagram lives throughout 2023.

