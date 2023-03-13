Morocco, UN Sign Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2023-2027

MOROCCO, March 13 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita and the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Morocco Nathalie Fustier signed, on Monday in Rabat, the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2023-2027.

This UNSDCF represents the reference instrument for planning and monitoring the implementation of United Nations activities in Morocco, in order to achieve the 2030 Development Agenda.

Developed jointly by the Moroccan government and the United Nations Development System, the UNSDCF 2023-2027 is the result of consultations conducted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates and the Office of the Resident Coordinator with ministerial departments and national institutions, civil society, the private sector, academia, social partners and the Kingdom's technical and financial partners.

This document presents the priorities and strategic interventions of the UN agencies and entities, jointly agreed with the Moroccan government, in support of national policies and initiatives of the above-mentioned partners.

This Cooperation Framework was conceived in a context marked by the desire to rethink the Moroccan development model, under the impetus of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, particularly in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic and social repercussions.

The four strategic orientations that emerged are characterized by their alignment with the transformation goals of the New Development Model, as well as by the imperative to build back better, leaving no one behind.

This signing ceremony marks the effective entry into force of the fifth five-year development cooperation cycle between the Government of Morocco and the United Nations System.

This step paves the way for the implementation of the Cooperation Framework, through its activities of resource mobilization, implementation, monitoring and assessment of planned programs.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of institutions and organizations that participated in the national workshop for the preparation of the SDCF (November-December 2021), namely ministerial departments and other national institutions, the private sector and civil society.

MAP: 13 March 2023