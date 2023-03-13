Submit Release
NEW BOOK BY MURIEL M. SIDERIS CELEBRATES THE UNCONDITIONAL LOVE OF MOTHERS

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release, Worldwide - Muriel M. Sideris has published a book on Amazon and Barnes and Noble called Being Mother, which celebrates the immense and unconditional love of mothers. The book is a must-read for all those who appreciate the role of a mother in a family.

"My book is a tribute to mothers all over the world who devote their lives to their children," says Muriel. "I want to show them how their upbringing is going to leave a lifetime impact on their children."

In Being Mother, Muriel M. Sideris shares her insights on how mothers hold families together and keep the bond strong with their children. Muriel is a family-oriented person who believes that a mother is the pillar of the family. Her greatest quality is her positivity, and she wants to spread it through her book.

"A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dates all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path."
— Oprah Winfrey

Being Mother is a heartwarming and insightful book that is sure to resonate with readers of all ages. The book is available now on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Muriel Hughes, Author of Being Mother

